Improving Your Company's Cybersecurity with Splashtop Enterprise

In our increasingly digitized world, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more urgent. As organizations expand their digital footprints and adopt remote work solutions, they face an evolving set of challenges.

Threat actors continually find new ways to exploit vulnerabilities, making it essential for businesses to stay one step ahead. As the saying goes, a chain is only as strong as its weakest link; in cybersecurity, even a minor oversight can lead to significant breaches.

Splashtop Enterprise, a solution that allows employees and IT teams to work and support from virtually anywhere, is designed to address the multi-faceted demands of modern security. It offers advanced security features tailored to shield businesses from cyber threats.

In this blog, we’ll explore how Splashtop Enterprise can be configured to embody the best security practices, fortifying your organization's defenses while leveraging the flexibility and efficiency that remote access brings to a business.

Integrating with Single Sign-On for Centralized Authentication

Splashtop’s ability to integrate with Single Sign-On (SSO) services ensures that only authorized users can access the system. SSO is an authentication process that allows users to access multiple applications or services using a single set of credentials. Instead of juggling various usernames and passwords for different platforms, users need only remember one, making the login process more streamlined and user-friendly.

IT admins can also control password requirements and rules, such as how often they are changed.

Splashtop Enterprise understands the importance of SSO and has seamlessly integrated this capability into its platform. With SSO support, Splashtop users can authenticate their credentials through popular identity providers like Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin. This facilitates not only ease of access but also a higher level of security.

Managed Access for Controlled Remote Work

Beyond SSO, Splashtop's managed access capabilities regulate who can access what, when they can access it, and how they do so. It's about putting protocols in place that ensure only the right people have access to the right resources at the right time.

Splashtop's granular permissions system allows IT leaders to define access levels meticulously. Whether it's access to certain devices or the permissions to execute actions, you can ensure that every user only has access to what they need. This refined control reduces inadvertent risks and provides a tighter security protocol.

Other managed access features in Splashtop Enterprise include scheduled access (who can access what at specific times) and group-specific admins allowing for decentralized yet controlled management of different teams or departments. By creating roles and user/computer groups, managing these permissions is made easy.

Accountability Through Logging, Auditing, and Centralized Recording

Every touchpoint within an organization's digital infrastructure can be a potential vulnerability. Comprehensive logging creates a documented trail of these touchpoints, enabling companies to trace back any anomalies, investigate potential breaches, and ensure adherence to cybersecurity protocols.

Splashtop Enterprise’s logging and auditing tools include:

Activity Logs : Splashtop Enterprise diligently captures a detailed log of every remote session. Every action taken during a session, including file transfers, chats, and more, is recorded from session initiation to termination.

Integration with SIEM Systems : SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) systems are designed to provide real-time analysis of security alerts. Splashtop's ability to export log data to SIEM systems ensures that organizations can retrieve and analyze session data, making it a valuable tool in proactive threat detection and response.

Automatic Logging in Ticketing Systems : In addition to SIEM integration, Splashtop also integrates with popular PSA ticketing and ITSM solutions. Every remote support session detail is automatically logged in the ticket, ensuring comprehensive documentation.

Centralized Recording: Splashtop Enterprise offers centralized recording of all remote sessions. This visual record is undeniable proof of user actions and can be invaluable during security audits or investigations.

Enhancing Cybersecurity with Endpoint Security and Proactive Monitoring

Beyond logging and recording sessions, Splashtop facilitates remote computer endpoint management, allowing IT teams to view system inventories, endpoint security status, and manage critical security updates.

Organizations can set up alerts to monitor parameters like computer status, software installations, memory usage, and Windows event logs. These alerts, received via the Splashtop web console or email, act as an early warning system, allowing IT teams to act swiftly if something seems amiss.

Splashtop Antivirus

Splashtop Antivirus (powered by Bitdefender) is designed to enhance endpoint security. The antivirus offers features like silent install/uninstall, policy customization, on-demand and real-time anti-malware scanning, advanced threat control, external device scanning, web traffic security, and the capability to whitelist/exclude specific files and URLs. Users also receive real-time alerts and can view threat logs per device. Splashtop Antivirus aims to provide comprehensive protection against cyber threats, and its integration within Splashtop's remote access solutions allows for seamless management.

Proactive OS Management

One of cybersecurity’s most straightforward yet often overlooked aspects is ensuring that operating systems (OS) are regularly updated. Keeping your OS up-to-date ensures you benefit from the latest security patches, bug fixes, and improvements that manufacturers release.

Managing these updates becomes an ever-growing challenge as organizations grow and diversify their IT infrastructure. Splashtop Enterprise recognizes this challenge and offers visibility into OS versions of all connected devices, scheduled mass updates, and configurable alerts for when a device is due for an update.

IP Whitelisting

58% of security professionals report users connecting from unauthorized devices and networks as a top threat vector. With Splashtop Enterprise, whitelist only your managed corporate IP addresses and device IDs. This protects your environment even in the event credentials are stolen.

Splashtop Connector

Splashtop Connector presents a groundbreaking solution for those seeking efficient and secure remote access to computers and servers. With this technology, there's no need for VPNs or the installation of any remote access agent. Simply install Splashtop on a single machine within the desired network, and it acts as a bridge, making every other computer on that network accessible through RDP and VNC.

Splashtop Connector boasts heightened security and compliance measures. Remote connections routed through Splashtop, devoid of VPN tunnels or RD gateways, are more secure. Only authorized users with the right permissions can connect, and every connection is logged.

Get Started with Splashtop Enterprise

In today's complex digital ecosystem, cybersecurity is not just about building walls but about implementing comprehensive strategies that cover every touchpoint of your IT infrastructure.

From authenticating users with Single Sign-On to granular permissions and proactive OS management, Splashtop Enterprise emerges as a holistic solution designed to enhance security without compromising usability.

Are you ready to transform the way you approach cybersecurity in your organization? Contact us today and witness firsthand how Splashtop Enterprise can elevate your security posture while providing unparalleled remote access and management capabilities. Protecting your enterprise has never been this intuitive or efficient.

