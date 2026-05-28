Red Hat Linux Remote Desktop – Remote Access RHEL

Remotely access RHEL computers. Remote desktop for Linux computers running RHEL 7.3-8.1. Access from any computer, tablet, or mobile device. Try it for free today!
In today’s increasingly mobile and distributed work environment, having reliable remote access to your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems is essential. Whether you're working from home, traveling, or managing systems remotely, being able to access and control your RHEL machines from any location ensures you can stay productive and responsive.
Splashtop offers a powerful solution for remote desktop access to RHEL systems, making it easier than ever to manage your Linux environment from any device. With Splashtop, you can securely connect to your Red Hat Linux computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook devices.
Splashtop Remote Access supports remote desktop to Red Hat Linux. You can remotely connect to your computer from any other device and feel like sitting right in front of your Red Hat machine.
In this blog, we’ll guide you through the steps to set up Splashtop for remote access to your RHEL machines, highlight the key features that make it a top choice for remote desktop solutions, and explain how you can start your free trial today. Discover how Splashtop can streamline your remote access needs and enhance your productivity with seamless connectivity to your Red Hat Linux systems.
How to Set Up RHEL Remote Desktop for Free:
Start your free trial of Splashtop Remote Access (no credit card or commitment required).
Install the Linux Streamer on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux computers you want to remote into.
Install the Splashtop Business App on the device or devices you want to remote from. You can install the app on any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.
You're all set! Open the Splashtop Business App and click on your remote computer to initiate the remote desktop connection to your RHEL computer.
Once connected, you can control your remote computer and operate it as if you are right in front of it. No matter what device you are on, as long as you have internet access, you can remotely access your RHEL computers. Open any file and interact with any program on the remote computer.
Splashtop Linux remote desktop currently supports RHEL 7.3-8.1 as well as other Linux platforms like CentOS 7 and 8, Ubuntu Desktop 16.04, 18.04, and 20.04, Fedora 29-31, and Raspberry Pi 2 or newer.
The Ideal Solution for Managing Red Hat Enterprise Linux Remotely: Splashtop
Splashtop stands out as a premier solution for managing RHEL remotely due to its unique combination of features and benefits designed to enhance your remote management experience. Here’s why Splashtop is an ideal remote desktop platform for RHEL:
Seamless Connectivity: Splashtop provides a smooth and responsive remote desktop experience, allowing you to access your RHEL systems from any device—whether it's Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook. This flexibility ensures you can manage your Linux environment from virtually anywhere.
High Performance: With Splashtop, you can expect high-quality graphics and minimal latency during remote sessions. This performance ensures that tasks such as system maintenance, application management, and troubleshooting are executed efficiently as if you were working directly on the RHEL machine.
Robust Security: Security is a top priority with Splashtop. It includes advanced features like end-to-end encryption, secure authentication, and multi-factor authentication, which protect your remote connections and sensitive data from unauthorized access.
Ease of Setup and Use: Setting up Splashtop for remote access to RHEL is straightforward and user-friendly. The installation process is quick, and the intuitive interface of both the Splashtop Streamer for Linux and the Splashtop Business App ensures that you can get up and running with minimal effort.
Support for Multiple Linux Distributions: While focused on RHEL, Splashtop also supports other Linux distributions such as CentOS and Ubuntu. This broad compatibility makes it a versatile solution for managing various Linux systems remotely.
Cost-Effective Solution: Splashtop offers a cost-effective approach to remote access with competitive pricing and a free trial option, allowing you to evaluate its features and benefits before committing.
Dedicated Support: Splashtop provides reliable customer support to assist with any issues or questions you may encounter during setup or use, ensuring a smooth remote management experience.
By choosing Splashtop for managing your Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems, you gain a powerful, secure, and efficient remote access solution that meets the demands of modern work environments and IT management.
Get Started with Splashtop: Fast and Secure Remote Desktop for Red Hat Linux
Red Hat computers have never been more accessible. Splashtop remote desktop connections are reliable, fast, and secure. Try it for free now.
Remote access to Linux also available in Splashtop Remote Support (for MSPs).