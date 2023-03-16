Red Hat Linux Remote Desktop – Remote Access RHEL

Remotely access RHEL computers. Remote desktop for Linux computers running RHEL 7.3-8.1. Access from any computer, tablet, or mobile device. Try it for free today!

If you are working from home or on the road, a time might arise when you need to access your desktop computer in the office or back at home. If that desktop happens to to run on the Linux operating system (on the RHEL distribution), then you don’t have many tools that support access to your machine.

Fortunately, Splashtop Business Access supports remote desktop to Red Hat Linux . You can remotely connect to your computer from any other device and feel like you are sitting right in front of your Red Hat machine.

How to Set Up RHEL Remote Desktop for Free:

Start your free trial of Splashtop Business Access (no credit card or commitment required). Install the Linux Streamer on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux computers you want to remote into. Install the Splashtop Business App on the device or devices you want to remote from. You can install the app on any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. You're all set! Open the Splashtop Business App and click on your remote computer to initiate the remote desktop connection to your RHEL computer.

Once connected, you can control your remote computer and operate it as if you are right in front of it. No matter what device you are on, as long as you have internet access, you can remotely access your RHEL computers. Open any file and interact with any program on the remote computer.

Splashtop Linux remote desktop currently supports RHEL 7.3-8.1 as well as other Linux platforms like CentOS 7 and 8, Ubuntu Desktop 16.04, 18.04, and 20.04, Fedora 29-31, and Raspberry Pi 2 or newer.

Red Hat computers have never been more accessible. Splashtop remote desktop connections are reliable, fast, and secure. Try it for free now.

Remote desktop to Linux also available in Splashtop SOS (for IT and help desk) and Splashtop Remote Support (for MSPs).