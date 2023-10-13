Splashtop and Canopy Partner to Bring Enhanced Remote Management for IoT Devices

To meet growing demand for streamlined IoT device management, partnership joins Splashtop's secure remote access and support with Canopy’s premier remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform.

CUPERTINO, Calif., October 17 2023 — Splashtop, a leader in secure remote access solutions, and Canopy, a leading RMM platform for complex hardware deployments, today unveiled their strategic partnership to strengthen and streamline the remote management of IoT devices. The integration introduces a comprehensive solution to meet the increasing demand for specialized remote management in the IoT sector, where providers offer unique and often custom hardware devices ranging from kiosks and POS systems to digital signage and cameras.

The rapidly expanding global market for IoT managed services is expected to reach $135 billion by 2027, positioning it as the fastest-growing segment within managed services. As businesses continue to develop and deploy unique hardware solutions, Canopy and Splashtop's partnership provides a timely solution to meet the growing need for comprehensive remote access, support, and management of IoT devices.

"We are witnessing an upsurge in IoT applications, making it crucial for businesses to possess remote access as a way to quickly diagnose and resolve technology issues, minimizing device downtime and impact to business," said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. "By partnering with Canopy, we’re enhancing our range of offerings to meet and exceed the evolving demands of this dynamic sector.”

Splashtop's integration into the Canopy platform introduces high performance remote control features that enable Canopy users to quickly remote into IoT devices, troubleshoot and resolve issues, which is crucial given the impact of device downtime in IoT use cases. The synergy between Splashtop and Canopy ensures customers enjoy seamless, swift, and secure access to unattended devices for efficient remote troubleshooting.

"This partnership with Splashtop is a game-changer for Canopy," said Steve Latham, CEO of Canopy. "By integrating our products into a single offering, we are bringing an all-in-one solution to this space that customers have been needing. Splashtop's leadership in security and its support of diverse device ecosystems complements our mission and we look forward to growing together."

Canopy and Splashtop previously embarked on a pilot program involving close collaboration with a select group of customers who have already reported significant benefits, including increased efficiency and security.

"The all-in-one management solution that Canopy with Splashtop provides is invaluable," said Drew Jackson, Head of Engineering at Telad, a participant in the pilot program. "Before, we grappled with costly external remote desktop apps and potential security vulnerabilities. Splashtop works over the

same encrypted connection using SSL which does not require extra ports to be opened, making it the perfect add-on to the Canopy management platform."

The sentiment resonates across the IoT sector, reinforcing the value of this joint offering including:

Strategic Expansion for Splashtop: Deepens Splashtop’s footprint in the IoT sector, specifically targeting key industries like Manufacturing, Media, and Security Surveillance.

Enhanced Efficiency and Feature Set for Canopy: Reduces third-party tool dependencies and adds enhanced features like file transfers, session logging, and user permission controls for remote sessions.

Seamless Integration: Customers benefit from this all-in-one remote management solution that launches remote access sessions with a single click, three times faster than managing external apps and device credentials.

Heightened Security: Leveraging Splashtop's robust security protocols, the integration offers secure access, a critical element for large unattended device deployments.

Industry-Leading IoT Focus: The integration of Splashtop's remote access and support technology into Canopy's specialized RMM platform brings a unique solution to the growing IoT sector that enables powerful remote management of devices in the field.

Availability

Splashtop remote access and support features are now available across all Canopy license plans including Starter, Advanced, and Premier.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit www.Splashtop.com.

About Canopy

Canopy is a Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) software platform focused reducing downtime for complex hardware deployments, such as kiosks, POS systems, and digital signage. With over 1 million devices worldwide managed through the platform, Canopy serves Fortune 100 clients across diverse sectors, including retail, restaurants, security, manufacturing, and public services. Visit www.goCanopy.com.