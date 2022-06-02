Wavelink Releases Smart Device Remote Control in Partnership with Splashtop

New mobile solution remotely assesses and troubleshoots problems, enabling maximum productivity for Android-using enterprises

SALT LAKE CITY — Dec. 7, 2016 — Wavelink, an industry leader that accelerates mobile productivity, today announced the release of Smart Device Remote Control through a new partnership with Splashtop Inc. This remote control for Android extends Wavelink’s robust mobility management across all platforms and strengthens its mobile solutions to help businesses maximize their uptime and productivity.

Wavelink offers powerful enterprise mobility management that augments productivity from warehouse to storefront for mission-critical mobile deployments. As the number of Android-based products grows in the market and companies transition to the next generation of technology, Wavelink has extended its remote control capabilities beyond Microsoft’s mobile operating systems to the Android OS platform to meet customer needs. This solution accompanies Wavelink Avalanche, which provides comprehensive enterprise mobility management to ensure workers leverage the most from mobility, and delivers the most efficient means to update mobile applications on workers’ devices.

“We’re excited to take customers forward to the next generation of platforms,” said Alex Evans, principal product manager at Wavelink. “Any time a device goes down, it takes productivity and ultimately your bottom line with it. You need that device up and running again as fast as possible if you’re going to meet your customer commitments and corporate targets. Our Smart Device Remote Control solution helps speed issue resolution, giving support teams device access to replicate issues so they can diagnose and resolve problems quickly.”

Smart Device Remote Control helps Wavelink customers prevent extended downtime by troubleshooting directly on the floor. This immediate time to repair promotes maximum workplace productivity and guarantees time isn’t wasted in sending out devices for repair when they can be diagnosed and remedied right on site.

Smart Device Remote Control capabilities include:

Easy deployment. Businesses can build their own deployment packages and send a link to install.

Secure sessions. The new remote control provides TLS and AES-256 bit encryption and logging of all session events.

Live experience issue reporting. The Smart Device Remote Control solution enhances visibility to see settings, reproduce errors and fix issues so companies can see firsthand issues users are reporting.

Remote diagnosis. IT can avoid the dreaded “no fault found” by testing issues and verifying configurations before sending a device out for unnecessary services.

Transfer files and fixes. Businesses can send files such as log files, OS updates and more to and from the device.

Reboot remotely. The force resets to ensure updates are installed and ready to go.

Whether hardware, software or connectivity, companies need to see what’s causing a worker to be idled. Smart Device Remote Control gives the visibility to see settings, reproduce errors and fix issues. Businesses depend on this kind of remote resolution to ensure maximum uptime – one of the key factors toward a partnership with a leading provider like Splashtop.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Wavelink to provide this enhanced mobile management support to the smart OS platform,” said Mark Lee, CEO and founder of Splashtop. “Splashtop offers best-of-breed remote control, and this partnership leverages one of Splashtop’s most powerful enterprise capabilities. The integrated mobile solution tools of Wavelink and Splashtop empower the IT support team to assess and resolve issues fast, so employees can get back to the tasks that drive your business and benefit the bottom line.”

Designed for the latest mobile deployments, Smart Device Remote Control will extend existing remote control capabilities to the Android 4.4 KitKat release and newer releases and will support platforms including Honeywell, Panasonic and Zebra, among others.

