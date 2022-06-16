Splashtop Announces the Members of its Security Advisory Council

Highly regarded security experts help Splashtop achieve its security and compliance goals



SAN JOSE, Calif., December 17, 2020 — Splashtop Inc., a worldwide leader in remote access and remote support solutions, has assembled leading experts in cybersecurity and compliance to form a Security Advisory Council for the company. This group of advisors helps guide Splashtop toward its rigorous security and compliance goals.

“The nature of our business—remote access and remote support—depends on our customers’ trust in our ability to protect their data and privacy, so we’ve made security our top focus since day one,” said Mark Lee, co-founder, and CEO of Splashtop. “The surge in remote work and learning with the COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened cybersecurity risks. With Splashtop’s continued rapid growth, we wanted to formalize our ties to some of the outside security experts we rely upon—not only to help protect our products and platform, but also to share the security knowledge and expertise with our IT and managed service provider (MSP) customers.”

The members of the Splashtop Security Advisory Council have a broad range of expertise in various security and compliance issues. Current members are:

Ronn Brashear, VP Engineering, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) — An experienced VP of engineering and product development for companies such as Fortinet, Pertino, Cradlepoint and Oracle as well as HPE, Brashear provides insights about the integration of strong security practices into Splashtop’s product development life cycle. He also engages in periodic reviews of Splashtop’s overall product architecture and infrastructure.

David Hahn, Chief Information Security Officer, CDK Global, a leading SaaS provider for the automotive industry — Hahn has in-depth understanding and experience leading security at banks and financial services technology such as Wells Fargo Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, and Intuit, makers of TurboTax and Quickbooks. Hahn was also CISO at Hearst, one of the largest privately-owned media and data companies, and serves as a board advisor to several tech start-ups. He provides his extensive knowledge of both bank-grade security and compliance frameworks to Splashtop.

Michael McAndrews, VP of Network Security Services, PacketWatch — A former FBI special agent as well as senior security architect, senior network security engineer and director of network security services for numerous companies, McAndrews is a cybersecurity specialist. He brings to the Splashtop Security Advisory Council his experience and expertise in areas including advanced persistent threat (APT), state-sponsored attacks and other complex cybersecurity challenges.

Terry O’Daniel, Head of Security Assurance, Netflix — With a background spanning network security engineering, IT auditing, technology risk management and cybersecurity, O’Daniel focuses on areas of risk assessment and compliance.

Rick Orloff, Strategic Security Advisor — A long-time chief security officer, chief information security officer, chief privacy officer and strategic advisor for companies including Apple, eBay and Kaseya as well as the State of California, Orloff imparts an enterprise-level view of security and compliance issues.

Rob Ragan, Principal Security Researcher, Bishop Fox — Ragan’s deep experience with penetration testing at Bishop Fox, plus his expertise with a wide variety of security solutions and strategies, has been invaluable as Splashtop continues to deploy additional capabilities and techniques to enhance its security posture.

Justin Somaini, Chief Security Officer, Unity Technologies — Somaini has extensive executive and C-level information security experience with companies that include Verisign, Symantec, Yahoo!, Box, SAP and Charles Schwab, and he has served as a security advisor for Palo Alto Networks, Raytheon, Alcatraz AI, Orca Security, YL Ventures and others. His varied background enables him to assist Splashtop with a broad range of security issues.

The Security Advisory Council members provide guidance on security practices; recommend specific tools, such as for advanced endpoint security; and help establish appropriate risk assessment and compliance processes.

In addition, Splashtop supplements its internal processes and tools with consulting and services from external security firms such as AWS Professional Services, PacketWatch, Bishop Fox, Improsec A/S, CrowdStrike and A-LIGN—plus crowdsourced input from Bugcrowd—to conduct continued audits and analyses of Splashtop systems and products.

“Security is something that is never ‘done’; it’s a constant effort to keep up with ever-evolving threats,” said Lee. “We owe it to our current and future customers to do everything in our power to make Splashtop’s remote access and remote support offerings as secure as they can be.”

Read more about Splashtop’security and compliance policies and solutions.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers the best value and best-in-class remote access and remote support solutions for academic institutions, business professionals, MSPs, IT departments and help desks. Splashtop is a popular alternative to VPN/RDP, VNC, RD Gateway and other remote access software. More than 30 million users enjoy Splashtop products globally.