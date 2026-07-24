Splashtop Named a “Leader” in the ITreview Grid Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year
Recognized for Ease of Use and Stable Connection Quality Supporting Remote Work and Enterprise IT Support
TOKYO, Japan — Splashtop K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Mark Lee; hereinafter “Splashtop”), provider of the remote access solution “Splashtop,” today announced that Splashtop has been named a “Leader” in the Remote Access Tools category of the “ITreview Grid Award 2026 Summer,” hosted by ITreview, a review platform for B2B IT products and cloud services operated by ITcrowd Corp. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Genta Kurono).
Awarded “Leader” in the Remote Access Tools category of the ITreview Grid Award 2026 Summer
The ITreview Grid Award is a quarterly award that recognizes outstanding B2B IT products and cloud services based on user reviews submitted to ITreview, evaluating products from the perspectives of both customer satisfaction and market recognition.
Splashtop is a remote access solution that enables users to securely and comfortably access office and on-site PCs. With simple VPN-independent operations, intuitive usability, stable connection quality, and multi-device support, Splashtop helps enable flexible work regardless of location while improving the efficiency of IT management and support operations.
In this award, Splashtop was highly rated by many users for its practical convenience and ease of use in real-world operations. Reviews posted on ITreview highlighted the following points:
Enables secure access to company PCs from anywhere for remote and hybrid work, helping reduce tasks that previously required employees to come into the office.
Provides a comfortable remote access environment for day-to-day work, with minimal latency in screen display and mouse operation.
Allows IT and information systems teams to directly view and operate remote PCs, contributing to faster remote support response times.
Supports connections from smartphones and tablets, making it useful for handling work, emergencies, and troubleshooting while away from the office.
Offers simple deployment and operation, helping organizations build a VPN-independent remote access environment with excellent cost performance.
Splashtop will continue to incorporate customer feedback into product and service improvements, and will support flexible work styles and business continuity for companies and organizations by providing secure and comfortable remote access environments.
About Splashtop
Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.