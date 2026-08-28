It’s not a stretch to say no one wants to get scammed. The internet, for all the good it’s done for society, has also given scammers countless new ways to target unwary individuals through email, websites, messages, advertisements, support requests, and other digital channels.
As such, many vendors offer “anti-scam protection,” often as part of a broader antivirus solution. However, this is a broad term, rather than a standardized technology, so what specifically anti-scam protection provides can vary. Depending on the solution, it can help identify suspicious links, malicious downloads, fake websites, or other warning signs of a scam and warn users to be wary.
With that in mind, let’s explore how anti-scam protection works, what types of scams it can help detect, and how antivirus can help protect users against scams that use malware and other malicious technology.
What is anti-scam protection?
Anti-scam protection is a combination of technology and security practices that help users identify or block digital activity commonly associated with scams. This protection can take many forms, including phishing detection, malicious website blocking, malware detection, download scanning, suspicious link analysis, user warnings, and more.
Because anti-scam protection varies so much, the exact capabilities of any anti-scam tool depend on the product, platform, and communication channel it focuses on. An anti-scam tool designed to detect phishing and impersonation attempts may not include malware detection or download scanning, and vice versa.
What is the difference between scams, phishing, spam, and malware?
Given the various types of cyber threats users face, it’s important to understand the differences. Knowing which threats exist and how anti-scam protection can guard against them helps ensure you get the protection you need.
Online scams
Online scams are among the most common threats people face while browsing the internet. These are attempts to deceive someone into sending money, granting access, sharing information, or taking other harmful actions. Common online scams include “Nigerian prince” emails, fake job offers, fake shopping sites, and more.
Phishing
Phishing scams are more specific types of scams that use deceptive messages or websites to steal login credentials, payment details, or other personal information. These are commonly seen as emails or websites pretending to be from a company or service and asking users to enter login credentials, payment details, or other sensitive information.
Spam
Spam is a common online nuisance that refers to any unwanted or unsolicited message. If you’ve ever received junk mail from websites, whether it’s advertising a sale you don’t care about or asking for donations, you’re familiar with spam.
Keep in mind that while spam can often contain scams, not every unwanted message is fraudulent. There’s a difference between a spam message requesting donations for a political cause and a spam message offering “enhancement drugs.”
Malware
Malware is malicious software designed to damage, monitor, control, disrupt, or gain unauthorized access to a device or its data. Viruses are one type of malware, alongside threats such as ransomware, spyware, trojans, and other malicious programs.
Keep in mind that, while scams may use or include malware, others rely entirely on social engineering to trick users into providing money or personal information.
What types of scams can anti-scam technology help identify?
Given the variety of scams that plague us, how can anti-scam technology help? Anti-scam technology can detect and help identify scams based on the channels they’re on and the signals they monitor, such as:
1. Phishing websites and fake login pages
Scam protection can help detect phishing attempts such as fake login pages and websites designed to steal personal information. This uses domain reputation, page analysis, and known threat data to identify deceptive websites and alert users before they can fall for the trick.
2. Malicious links and downloads
When you download a file or click an unknown link, you want to be sure that it won’t infect your computer with malware. Link checking, file scanning, and reputation analysis can help identify harmful downloads or suspicious URLs before they can infect your device.
3. Fake software updates and installers
Scammers often try to imitate legitimate vendors or applications to trick users into installing malware. Security tools may help detect malicious files, downloads, or websites used in fake-update scams before the malware can run on a device.
4. Technical support scams
If you’ve ever received a suspicious call from “Windows tech support” to tell you about a virus they detected, or found a fake tech support number online, you might be familiar with technical support scams. These use fake representatives that pressure users to install software, share session codes, or provide payment information. Security tools may help detect malicious links, downloads, or malware used during a technical support scam, but they may not recognize a fraudulent caller or support conversation on their own.
5. Account and payment scams
Fraudulent messages can often imitate banks, retailers, delivery companies, employers, or subscription services to trick users into providing their payment information. If you’ve ever received a fake email saying you need to update your credit card information, you may have encountered this scam. Security software may help when these scams use phishing links, malicious websites, or harmful downloads, but it may not detect a legitimate-looking message that simply asks the user to send money or provide payment information.
6. Impersonation scams
Some scam attempts are more personalized, pretending to be the target’s friends or family. These can be some of the nastiest scams and the hardest to spot because of their personalization, but some anti-scam tools can analyze language, sender information, or known impersonation patterns to spot them. Keep in mind that coverage can vary significantly between tools, so not all anti-scam vendors will offer this protection.
How does anti-scam protection work?
That said, how does anti-scam protection actually keep users and their computers safe? As mentioned, there are many anti-scam software tools on the market, and they all work in different ways. However, they tend to use a combination of a few detection methods:
1. Link and domain reputation
Anti-scam tools with link and domain reputation detection can compare websites and links against a database of known malicious or suspicious destinations. Depending on the product, it may warn the user, flag the destination as suspicious, or block access to the website.
2. Message and content analysis
Some anti-scam tools can check messages for common fraud patterns, including impersonation signals, urgency, and even the wording. Keep in mind that this is a product-specific feature, typically limited to certain apps or platforms.
3. Malware and file scanning
Malware and file scanning is a useful antivirus tool that inspects downloaded files, attachments, installers, and programs for malicious code. This can detect malware before it has a chance to strike, so it can be quarantined and removed.
4. Behavior-based detection
Some antivirus tools use behavior-based detection to monitor what an application does once it starts running. If a program attempts to disable security tools, access sensitive system areas, launch suspicious processes, or take any other suspicious actions, the antivirus can flag it.
5. Machine learning-assisted analysis
Machine learning can assess multiple signals to help identify suspicious files, links, or behavior that may not exactly match known threat signatures.
6. Real-time warnings and blocking
Depending on the product, anti-scam tools may warn users, block websites, quarantine files, or label suspicious content in real time. These warnings can help users recognize potentially harmful activity before proceeding.
Which scam methods can antivirus help block?
Given the variety of scams and cyber threats out there, it’s helpful to know which ones antivirus software can block. While antivirus software is most effective when a scam includes a technical threat, such as malicious code or a suspicious download, it still covers several threats.
Antivirus can help detect:
Malicious email attachments that can infect a computer once opened.
Infected downloads from suspicious or compromised websites.
Fake software installers that attempt to install malware.
Malware delivered through scam websites.
Phishing links that lead to known malicious pages.
Exploit attempts that target OS or software vulnerabilities.
Suspicious application behavior, such as attempts to disable security or encrypt files.
Malicious files delivered through removable media, such as infected USB drives.
Keep in mind that this will vary by software, so what each tool can detect depends on its features and the specific attack method.
Which scams can antivirus usually not identify on its own?
However, there are some scams that are harder to identify. These rely on persuasion and social engineering, rather than malicious code, making them difficult to detect. While some tools can use machine learning to spot potential scam signals, scammers can still avoid detection and fool unwary users.
These scams can include:
Fraudulent phone conversations, such as “wrong numbers” that turn into extended chats.
Requests to send money or gift cards, often to pay for a fake fee or wire money.
Romance scams, where a scammer uses a false identity to seduce a victim then request money.
Investment fraud, including fake business investments and cryptocurrency scams.
Marketplace scams, where the scammer poses as a buyer or seller to trick a victim into a false sale.
Job scams, such as false interviews or application fees.
False messages from a compromised legitimate account.
A scammer persuading the user to approve access to files or remote control.
Fraudulent payment instructions on an otherwise legitimate platform.
What warning signs should users recognize themselves?
Because scam attempts can be hard for many tools to detect, users must exercise caution and watch for potential scams. So it helps to know what to look for. Many of these warning signs indicate attempts to trick users with false links, social engineering, and fake accounts, but you can spot them with a bit of knowledge and awareness.
Potential warning signs include:
Unexpected urgency, such as “I lost my passport and need you to wire me money” or “your computer has a dangerous virus.” This creates an urgent reaction that can cause victims to rush without thinking and fall for a scam they’d otherwise spot.
Threats of account closure or legal action, such as “you must respond within 24 hours or your account will be deleted” or “you’re the subject of a criminal investigation.” This not only creates a false sense of urgency, but also preys on the victim’s fear and causes them to miss the red flags.
Requests for gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers, as these can be harder to trace and stop once the money has been sent.
Pressure to bypass normal verification, usually by relying on the false sense of fear or urgency to convince victims it’s not necessary. Always verify.
Requests to install software, as scammers can trick users into installing malware, or use legitimate programs to remotely access the victim’s device.
Requests to share passwords or one-time codes, which can grant scammers access to accounts. Never share your passwords or other login information, even if it’s supposed to be for customer support.
Messages from lookalike domains, such as “micros0ft.com” or “micro-soft.com” instead of “microsoft.com.” These fake domains are designed to trick victims into believing they’re receiving messages from actual companies and lowering their guards. Some can be particularly tricky to spot, such as using an uppercase I instead of a lowercase L, so check domains carefully.
Unusual payment instructions, such as sending cash or providing your credit card information directly, rather than using trusted payment tools.
Offers that appear unrealistically generous, such as promising to send $1000 later in exchange for $100 now. If it seems too good to be true, it is.
Requests to keep the interaction secret; this is a big red flag indicating that they’re not on the up-and-up.
Support agents who refuse to let the user end the call or remote connection. Users should always have the power to end a conversation, so if the “agent” is desperate to keep you on the line, it’s because they want something from you.
Remember: scam protection tools are at their most effective when paired with cautious decision-making. Be cautious with unexpected messages, unfamiliar websites, and suspicious emails.
How to evaluate anti-scam software
Given the variety of anti-scam tools and the wide range of scams they need to protect against, it’s important to find software that suits your needs. When you’re shopping for anti-scam software, you can determine the best one for you in a few simple steps:
Identify which scam channels matter most: What channels do you use the most frequently? This will determine what you need protection for, such as websites, emails, text messages, downloads, or other activity.
Confirm supported platforms: When you’re looking at anti-scam software, make sure it supports the devices and operating systems you use, such as Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, or even specific communication apps.
Review what the product actually detects: As mentioned, “anti-scam” can refer to many things, so you’ll want to check and confirm what the software you’re looking at really does. Determine whether it analyzes messages, blocks websites, scans files, detects malware, checks calls, or only provides manual link checking, and make sure that functionality fits your needs.
Check whether protection is automatic: Not all anti-scam software monitors for scams in real time. Check whether it provides real-time monitoring or requires you to manually submit suspicious content, or else you may end up spending money on software you never use.
Review privacy practices: Privacy remains important, even when you’re trying to detect scams. As such, you should check to see what message, link, browsing, or device data is analyzed and how it’s handled.
Evaluate false positives: While false positives will happen, excessive warnings can reduce trust and become a “boy who cried wolf” situation. Check the false positive rate and how they’re handled to make sure you won’t be overwhelmed by false alarms.
Check independent validation: Independent testing can help determine how well an anti-scam solution works and where it falls short. Look for validation tests with recent, relevant evidence that supports the software’s malware, phishing, or scam-detection claims.
Review device limits and pricing: While anti-scam protection is important, it should also be affordable. Check prices to see how much you’d spend, including the first-year price, renewal price, supported devices, and any feature restrictions.
Confirm support options: When you need customer support, your anti-scam software shouldn’t leave you in the lurch. Check the customer support options to see how you can get help when you run into technical issues or aren't sure whether an alert is legitimate.
How Splashtop Shield helps protect against scam-related threats
Splashtop Shield is an AI-powered antivirus solution for Windows and Mac computers that can help protect against some of the technical threats used in online scams.
Splashtop Shield can help identify phishing attempts, malicious links, harmful downloads, malware, suspicious software behavior, and exploit attempts.
Splashtop Shield combines anti-phishing and anti-malware protection, real-time traffic scanning, behavior-based threat detection, anti-exploit protection, and removable-media scanning to add another layer of protection against technical threats used in scams.
Splashtop Shield can help with technical threats such as phishing, malware, malicious links, exploit attempts, and suspicious software behavior, but it cannot determine whether every caller, message, payment request, or remote support interaction is legitimate. Users should still independently verify suspicious requests before sharing information, sending money, or granting access.
Anti-scam protection checklist
Scams can be tricky to spot and avoid. A good scammer knows how to manipulate their victims and hide the scam until it’s too late, and as many scams rely on trickery and social engineering, they can be hard for software to spot. However, that doesn’t mean they’re unavoidable.
We’ve compiled a handy list of some best practices you can follow to help spot and avoid scams and other tricks and traps. Avoiding scams requires vigilance and awareness, so with a good combination of caution and security tools, you’ll be well equipped to protect yourself:
Check links and websites before entering sensitive information.
Scan downloaded files before opening them.
Keep real-time antivirus protection active.
Enable phishing protection.
Keep operating systems and applications fully patched and up to date.
Use multi-factor authentication for all important accounts.
Independently verify any unexpected support requests.
Never grant remote access to unsolicited callers.
Confirm payment requests through a trusted channel.
Report any and all suspicious messages.
Review account activity after a suspected scam.
Change your passwords from a clean device if you suspect your credentials are exposed.
What to do after interacting with a scam
What if the worst comes to pass, and despite your best efforts and caution, you still fall for a scammer’s tricks? Should that happen, there are a few steps you can take to minimize the damage and recover:
Stop communicating with the suspected scammer: First, stop all communications. There’s nothing you can gain from continuing the conversation, so end any calls, close chats, and avoid clicking additional links.
Disconnect unauthorized remote access: If the scammer tricked you into granting them remote access to your device, end the session immediately. You may also need to disconnect the device from the network if you notice unexpected activity.
Run a security scan: If the scam involved a download, remote access, or suspicious software, use a trusted security program to scan your computer for malware or unwanted applications.
Change affected passwords: If your credentials may have been exposed, use a clean device to change passwords for affected or potentially compromised accounts, starting with email, banking, shopping, cloud storage, and other sensitive services.
Enable or review multi-factor authentication (MFA): Multi-factor authentication is a useful account security tool that prevents anyone from logging in to your account without you verifying it’s you. If you don’t have MFA set up yet, set it up; if you do, confirm your recovery details and trusted devices haven't been changed.
Contact financial institutions when necessary: If your financial or personal information is at risk, you’ll want to stay one step ahead of the scammer. Alert any financial institutions you use, monitor your accounts, and promptly report unauthorized payments, transfers, or exposed card information.
Review account activity: Be sure to check your accounts for any unusual activity. Check login records, sent messages, forwarding rules, connected applications, and devices to see if they’ve been compromised.
Report the scam: You don’t need to deal with the scam on your own; there are institutions for reporting scams and scammers, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US or the National Cyber Security Centre in the UK. Make sure you report the scam to the proper agency so they can take action.
Protect yourself from scam-related threats with Splashtop Shield
Scams can be tricky to spot and nasty once they strike, so having anti-scam protection is always helpful. However, that’s a broad category that covers several types of detection, warning, and blocking technology, so it’s important to know what your anti-scam protection can do and how it works.
Antivirus software can help when scams involve phishing, malware, harmful downloads, exploit attempts, or other technical threats. Splashtop Shield adds protection against these types of threats while users remain responsible for verifying suspicious messages, callers, payment requests, and support interactions.
Ready to learn more about how Splashtop Shield helps protect computers from phishing, malware, exploits, and more? Get started today.