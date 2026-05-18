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SupportWorld Live - A Digital Experience

August 11 – 12, 2020 – Online Virtual Event

SupportWorld Live

Join us online at the biggest virtual event of the year for the technical support industry!

Join us online at the biggest virtual event of the year for the technical support industry! Splashtop is excited to present Splashtop Remote Support, one of the best tools for unattended and attended access to endpoints. Splashtop SOS will be stealing much of the spotlight with the release of new help desk IT platform integrations such as those with ServiceNow, Zendesk, Freshservice, Freshdesk and Syncro. All Splashtop partner integrations can be found here.

SupportWorld Live | Splashtop Remote Support | Splashtop SOS