MFA Security: How It’s Evolving to Combat Advanced Cyber Threats

Robert Pleasant, also known as Robbie, is a Content Marketing Specialist at Splashtop with years of experience writing for a wide array of tech companies and websites, making complex technical topics easy to understand and enjoyable with a blend of subject expertise and creative wit. He likes seeing how advancements in technology can be used to make lives better, and in his free time, Robbie enjoys creative writing, tabletop games, and trying to keep up with comics & TV shows.