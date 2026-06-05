Video: Deploy & Manage Bitdefender with Splashtop

Easily purchase, deploy and manage Bitdefender endpoint security on your managed computers with Splashtop Remote Support.
Watch this quick video to see how easy it is to purchase Bitdefender (at a great price), deploy it on your endpoint computers with a couple clicks, and then view security status and run scans.
Deploy & Manage Bitdefender with Splashtop
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More information on endpoint security with Splashtop and Bitdefender
Features, pricing and how to get started with Bitdefender in Splashtop Remote Support
Splashtop Partners with Bitdefender to Provide Industry-Leading Endpoint Security to IT and MSPs
Bitdefender Integrates with Splashtop Remote Support (Channel Futures)