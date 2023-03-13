Video: Deploy & Manage Bitdefender with Splashtop

Easily purchase, deploy and manage Bitdefender endpoint security on your managed computers with Splashtop Remote Support.

Watch this quick video to see how easy it is to purchase Bitdefender (at a great price), deploy it on your endpoint computers with a couple clicks, and then view security status and run scans.

Deploy & Manage Bitdefender with Splashtop

More information on endpoint security with Splashtop and Bitdefender