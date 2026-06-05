Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Bitdefender logo displayed on a smartphone screen

Video: Deploy & Manage Bitdefender with Splashtop

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

Easily purchase, deploy and manage Bitdefender endpoint security on your managed computers with Splashtop Remote Support.

Watch this quick video to see how easy it is to purchase Bitdefender (at a great price), deploy it on your endpoint computers with a couple clicks, and then view security status and run scans.

Deploy & Manage Bitdefender with Splashtop
Deploy & Manage Bitdefender with Splashtop
Start your Splashtop Remote Support free trial
Fast, secure, and easy to use remote support software
Get Started

More information on endpoint security with Splashtop and Bitdefender


Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

Professional woman at desk using desktop computer with Splashtop Remote Support Tools for MSPs
MSP

Remote Support Tools for MSPs

Learn More
Man looking worriedly at a computer screen with a large notification displaying a ransomware attack
MSP

How MSPs Can Mitigate Cyberattack Damages

Learn More
MSP connecting to client offices.
MSP

Remote Support Features MSPs Need for Multi-Client IT

Learn More
A smiling woman sitting on a park bench using a laptop.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Remote Support Disadvantages: Addressing Challenges and Solutions

Learn More
View All Blogs