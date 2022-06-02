Splashtop Partners with Bitdefender to Provide Industry-Leading Endpoint Security to IT and MSPs

IT and MSPs can now easily leverage cutting-edge Bitdefender endpoint security technology to protect their customer’s endpoints through Splashtop Remote Support

[San Jose, California — April 2, 2019 —] Splashtop, the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, has partnered with Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity and antivirus software leader. Bitdefender Antimalware Security Tools are now fully integrated with Splashtop Remote Support, giving IT and MSPs the ability to protect their managed computers with industry-leading endpoint security technology.

With the Splashtop Remote Support and Bitdefender Antimalware Security Tools integration, Splashtop Remote Support users will be able to seamlessly manage and deploy Bitdefender technology to their endpoints from within the Splashtop console. Once deployed, Bitdefender technology will keep endpoints secure with state-of-the-art antimalware, antivirus, and other powerful security capabilities. And Splashtop Remote Support users will be able to view the protection status of their managed computers anytime in the Splashtop console.

“We are excited to partner with Bitdefender and provide our customers with a top endpoint security solution,” said Mark Lee, CEO, Splashtop. “Managing and monitoring endpoint security is vital to the success of MSPs and IT teams, and our partnership with Bitdefender ensures that we can offer that to our customers.”

Splashtop Remote Support is designed for MSPs and IT support teams to give them the ability to monitor, manage, and remotely access their clients’ computers and servers. In addition to providing remote support and maintenance, MSPs need to ensure their customers’ endpoints are safe from cyber threats. An attack could permanently damage the MSP’s reputation and cost thousands or millions of dollars to fix. The integration with Bitdefender technology gives Splashtop Remote Support users a powerful solution to providing the high level of security necessary in today’s environment.

“The Bitdefender MSP Security Suite delivers a complete endpoint solution with unified management and a single agent,” said Jose Lopez, Vice President of Technology Licensing, Bitdefender. “With tunable machine learning, detection, investigation, and response, MSPs can now combat sophisticated threats using a multi-tenant, multi-tiered model.”

Availability

Bitdefender integration with Splashtop Remote Support is available now. Splashtop Remote Support customers can purchase and deploy Bitdefender technology from their Splashtop console. More information on Splashtop Remote Support and a free trial are available at https://www.splashtop.com/remote-support. More information on the Splashtop Remote Support integration with Bitdefender technology can be found at https://www.splashtop.com/endpoint-security-bitdefender.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity and antivirus software leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for people, homes, businesses and their devices, networks and cloud services. Today, Bitdefender is also the provider-of-choice, used in over 38% of the world’s security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by our customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on. www.bitdefender.com.