Skip to main content
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial
A woman using Splashtop to access her work computer remotely from her laptop at a coffee shop.
Working Remotely

How Splashtop Empowers Remote Work: Turning On My PC Remotely

By Shannon Atwell
4 minute read
Updated

Subscribe

NewsletterRSS Feed

Share This

As a remote worker who thrives on mobility, my professional life is a blend of travel, attending conferences, and the occasional visit to the office. Seamlessly accessing my computer remotely isn't just a convenience; it's a cornerstone of my productivity. Splashtop has been a game-changer in this aspect, and here’s why:

  • Flexibility: Whether catching a flight or in a hotel room, I can wake my office PC with just a few taps.

  • Convenience: Accessing important files or running software remotely means I'm always prepared, no matter where I am.

  • Efficiency: Starting up my computer while en route to the office gives me a head start on the day.

  • Mobility: With Splashtop, my smartphone becomes a powerful portal to my desktop, ensuring I'm never out of reach of my critical work tools.

Splashtop's Wake-On-LAN (WOL) feature has revolutionized the way I work. This technology allows me to easily power on my desktop remotely, ensuring I can access my work environment from anywhere in the world.

My Routine with Splashtop: A Day in the Life

A typical day might find me waking up in a different time zone, gearing up for a staff meeting, or setting up a booth at an event. With Splashtop, I begin by waking my computer from my smartphone, which is as simple as tapping a button on the Splashtop app. This immediate access to my PC, with all my tools and files at my fingertips, is indispensable.

Setting Up for Success: How I Turn On My Computer Remotely

Getting started with Splashtop was straightforward. I ensured my PC supported Wake-On-LAN and installed the Splashtop Streamer on it. On my mobile devices, I installed the Splashtop Business app. This setup allows me to turn on my computer remotely and securely access my desktop from my phone or tablet.

The Splashtop Advantage: Security Meets Convenience

As someone who is always on the go, security is paramount. Splashtop ensures that my connection is encrypted and secure, giving me peace of mind while accessing sensitive information on public networks. Moreover, accessing my desktop from my smartphone means that no matter where I am — be it a coffee shop, airport lounge, or tradeshow — I can respond to urgent requests, make real-time edits to documents, or troubleshoot issues without needing a laptop.

Conclusion: Embracing Remote Work with Confidence

For fellow remote workers who value flexibility and mobility, Splashtop offers a seamless solution to access your work environment from anywhere. It's not just about turning on your computer remotely; it's about transforming your smartphone into a window to your desktop, ensuring you're always connected and productive. As I continue to navigate the challenges of remote work, Splashtop remains an essential tool in my digital toolkit, enabling me to embrace my on-the-go lifestyle without compromising work efficiency.

By integrating Splashtop into my daily routine, I've unlocked work flexibility that keeps pace with my dynamic lifestyle. Splashtop ensures that my office is as mobile as I am. For those of us who thrive on flexibility and mobility, this is the future of remote work.

Free Trial

Related Content

Shannon Atwell headshot
Shannon Atwell
As Director of Marketing, Shannon focuses on creating engaging marketing campaigns and ensuring a smooth journey for all our customers throughout their Splashtop experience. Shannon uses Splashtop to work remotely seamlessly, collaborating with her team while on the move. Outside of Splashtop, Shannon enjoys attending concerts and traveling to new places.
Free Trial

Related Content

Integrations

How to Install the Splashtop SOS Plug-In for Spiceworks Help Desk

Learn More
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How Splashtop’s Screen Recording Feature Boosts IT Compliance

Learn More
Comparisons

The Best Alternative for EasyVista EV Reach On-Prem

Learn More
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Boost IT Productivity with "Paste Clipboard as Keystrokes"

Learn More
View All Blogs
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2024 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.