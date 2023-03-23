Top 5 Software Tools for Remote Working from Home in 2023

Need to get work done outside the office? Even during work from home days, you and your team can still be productive with the right software tools.

Work from home (WFH) days are becoming more common thanks to advances in technology. Now more than ever, workers can telecommute from home on days they are sick, taking care of family, or running errands.

While the option to work from home is a great benefit, it’s important that you and your team have the right software tools in place to ensure you can still hit your goals even when accounting for WFH days.

This is especially true when unforeseen circumstances keep you or someone on your team out of the office for an extended period. This can happen to an individual or to entire companies as we’re seeing with the Coronavirus outbreak.

With that said, here are the 5 types of software tools you and your team need so you can be productive while enjoying the benefits of working from home:

Project Management

When you’re working on multiple projects that involve different stakeholders who are responsible for separate tasks, it can be hard to stay organized. Working from home can make it even harder to keep everyone organized.

Project management tools track project road maps in real-time through online dashboards. This means that even if you are working remotely, you still know what tasks assigned to you need to get done and what the status is of other tasks in the project.

Top project management tools include ProofHub, Trello, monday.com, and Workfront.

Real-Time Communication

Speaking of teams being staying informed, you also need to make sure all lines of communication are open and easily accessible. The accessibility part is especially important because if someone taking a WFH day misses an important conversation and there’s no way for them to access what was discussed, they’ll fall behind.

Real-time communication tools allow entire teams to post messages within relevant groups, so it’s easy for a remote worker to contribute to a conversation, or catch up on past messages if they were busy earlier. Other tools allow you to speak as if you were face-to-face via internet-hosted phone calls or video chats.

Top real-time communication tools include Slack, Skype, and Zoom.

Collaboration

When multiple people are working together on a task, it can be almost impossible to collaborate when someone is working remotely. Collaboration software lets remote workers contribute to shared files so they can still work with a team in real-time.

Popular collaboration tools include Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, and Confluence.

Team Monitoring & Management

This is for the team leader. If you need to WFH, or members of your team are working from home, then it’s important that you still have the ability to make sure everyone on your team is engaged and contributing.

There are tools that let you survey your team on their engagement and how they feel about their work. There are also tools that let you know how active your team is by tracking keyboard, mouse, app, and other usage metrics. These tools help you keep your team motivated, while also alerting you when a team member is falling behind.

Software tools for team monitoring and management include Hubstaff, Officevibe, and JotForm.

Remote Access Software

Have you ever needed to access an important file or application on your work computer, only to be out of luck because you weren’t in the office?

Remote access software makes your work computers accessible to you any time. You can access your work computer from home and use it as if you were sitting in front of it. Open any file and use any application on your work computer while remoting in from any other device.

The best remote access tool for working from home is Splashtop Business Access.

Plus, Splashtop is offering remote access discounts for bulk licenses so entire teams can work from home.

Work from Home with Splashtop Remote Access

“Splashtop is very affordable, simple, quick to install on your computer, and so easy to remotely & securely access your business desktop from wherever you are. I am so thankful for Splashtop's remote service, makes my life easier!” - Christine Gray, Grayd-A Metal Fabricators

Splashtop Business Access is the best remote access software for working from home. 20 million people around the world already use Splashtop to experience a variety of benefits including:

Secure anytime remote access to your work computers, even after normal work hours.

Access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.

Productivity enhancing tools that allow you to transfer files between computers, remote print documents, share your screen, and more.

Work productively from home as if you were in the office using your computer in person.

Manage multiple users and computers under your Splashtop account.

Want to try it out? You can try Splashtop for free right now. Easily set up your work computer in minutes and then remotely access it from home tonight! No credit card or commitment required to start a free trial.

“I can access my work desktop from no matter where I am at and work with confidence. Gives me the flexibility I need to blend work and personal life.” – Bobby Bottom, Integrated Electrical

