Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Splashtop Top 10

Top 10 Splashtop Support Articles - March 2018

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

Here are the top 10 most searched Splashtop Remote Access and Splashtop Remote Support support articles on the Splashtop Business support site for March 2018 (source: Google search).

  1. Command-line parameters to silently install your deployable Splashtop streamer

  2. How do I set up the computers that I want to access remotely?

  3. Multi-monitor support

  4. Remote printing

  5. Why does it show a black screen when I establish a remote session to a headless PC?

  6. File transfer

  7. Blanking the remote computer screen

  8. How to uninstall Splashtop Streamer

  9. Want to remote into an iPhone or iPad?

  10. How do I set up two-step verification?

For more support articles and answers to frequently ask questions, visit the Splashtop Support page at https://www.splashtop.com/support and choose your product.

Don't have Splashtop yet? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop solutions for business professionals, for IT & MSPs, and for help desks and support teams.

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop free trial
Free Trial


Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

Several devices next to each other.
Remote Access Insights

What is a Remote Device? Examples, Benefits, and Security Tips

Learn More
An iPad tablet
Remote Access Insights

Remotely Access an iPad from Chromebook with Splashtop

Learn More
Helpdesk manager providing remote device support from the comfort of their home using Splashtop
Remote Access Insights

Best Remote PC Access Software 2026: Based On Your Use Case

Learn More
A desktop computer on a desk.
Remote Access Insights

Remote Desktop: Secure Remote Access, Support & Best Use Cases

Learn More
View All Blogs