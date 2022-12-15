Skip to main content
Top 10 Splashtop Support Articles - March 2018

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Here are the top 10 most searched Splashtop Business Access, Remote Support and SOS support articles on the Splashtop Business support site for March 2018 (source: Google search).

  1. Command-line parameters to silently install your deployable Splashtop streamer

  2. How do I set up the computers that I want to access remotely?

  3. Multi-monitor support

  4. Remote printing

  5. Why does it show a black screen when I establish a remote session to a headless PC?

  6. File transfer

  7. Blanking the remote computer screen

  8. How to uninstall Splashtop Streamer

  9. Want to remote into an iPhone or iPad?

  10. How do I set up two-step verification?

For more support articles and answers to frequently ask questions, visit the Splashtop Support page at https://www.splashtop.com/support and choose your product.

Don't have Splashtop yet? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop solutions for business professionals, for IT & MSPs, and for help desks and support teams.

