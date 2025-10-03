Splashtop Business Access Pro and Solo – FAQ for Existing Business Access Users

As of 2025, Splashtop Business Access has been renamed Splashtop Remote Access.
This blog post contains information and a FAQ for people who subscribed to Splashtop Business Access (or started a free trial) prior to August 20, 2018.
What we’re announcing
Today, Splashtop is announcing Splashtop Business Access Solo and Splashtop Business Access Pro. These new editions replace the previous Splashtop Business Access product. (Update: we have since launched another Splashtop Business Access tier, called Splashtop Business Access Performance)
How does this affect me as a Splashtop Business Access Subscriber?
If you subscribed to Splashtop Business Access before August 20, 2018, you have a couple choices:
Upgrade to Business Access Pro
Click the Pro link in your my.splashtop dashboard or go to here to get started. You can try the Pro features free for 7 days. You can also use the link on that page to upgrade your existing Business Access subscription to Pro at at prorated price that gives you full credit for your current subscription. If you get to that page and see a message that says to contact Sales, it means you have an older generation of Business Access which requires a couple extra steps on our side upgrade to Pro. In that case, just follow the instructions to contact us and we'll be happy to help.
You’ll get new features including:
Multi-to-multi monitor support (view multiple monitors from a remote computer on one or multiple local screens)
Chat outside of a remote access session
Share My Desktop (to share your Windows desktop via a web link)
Any future new features that are added to the Pro edition during your subscription term
Also keep these items in mind if you are considering upgrading from the previous Business Access to Pro:
You can start remote access sessions from one device at a time (per user license). You can remote into as many computers as you want (up to 10 per user license) as long as it is from that single device. If you purchase a 3 user subscription, you can start sessions from up to 3 devices at the same time.
Business Access Pro doesn't support remote access to RDP sessions. This feature is intended primarily for remote support and is available in Splashtop Remote Support.
Upgrading is irreversible so be sure you understand the new pricing and the restrictions above before you upgrade.
Stay with what you have
You can continue with your current Splashtop Business Access subscription and feature set, and renew at your current yearly subscription price. Just be sure you keep your payment information active and keep auto renew turned on. And if you had a volume discount, be sure to not reduce your number of subscriptions below the discount threshold.
What if I had an old license and my subscription expires?
If you log into your my.splashtop.com console and click the "Buy" button, you will see the current Business Access licensing options.
Can I just add the new features to my existing subscription for the old version?
We’re sorry but that option is not available.
What if I have more questions?
Visit the Splashtop Remote Access page and click the chat window in the lower right corner of the screen to chat with our Sales team. You can also contact us by email or phone.