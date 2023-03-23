Splashtop Business Access Pro and Solo – FAQ for Existing Business Access Users

This blog post contains information and a FAQ for people who subscribed to Splashtop Business Access (or started a free trial) prior to August 20, 2018 .

What we’re announcing

Today, Splashtop is announcing Splashtop Business Access Solo and Splashtop Business Access Pro. These new editions replace the previous Splashtop Business Access product.

How does this affect me as a Splashtop Business Access Subscriber?

If you subscribed to Splashtop Business Access before August 20, 2018, you have a couple choices:

Upgrade to Business Access Pro

Click the Pro link in your my.splashtop dashboard or go to https://redirect.splashtop.com/pro to get started. You can try the Pro features free for 7 days. You can also use the link on that page to upgrade your existing Business Access subscription to Pro at at prorated price that gives you full credit for your current subscription. If you get to that page and see a message that says to contact Sales, it means you have an older generation of Business Access which requires a couple extra steps on our side upgrade to Pro. In that case, just follow the instructions to contact us and we'll be happy to help.

You’ll get new features including:

Multi-to-multi monitor support (view multiple monitors from a remote computer on one or multiple local screens)

Chat outside of a remote access session

Share My Desktop (to share your Windows desktop via a web link)

Any future new features that are added to the Pro edition during your subscription term

Also keep these items in mind if you are considering upgrading from the previous Business Access to Pro:

You can start remote access sessions from one device at a time (per user license). You can remote into as many computers as you want (up to 10 per user license) as long as it is from that single device. If you purchase a 3 user subscription, you can start sessions from up to 3 devices at the same time.

Business Access Pro doesn't support remote access to RDP sessions. This feature is intended primarily for remote support and is available in Splashtop Remote Support.

Upgrading is irreversible so be sure you understand the new pricing and the restrictions above before you upgrade.

Stay with what you have

You can continue with your current Splashtop Business Access subscription and feature set, and renew at your current yearly subscription price. Just be sure you keep your payment information active and keep auto renew turned on. And if you had a volume discount, be sure to not reduce your number of subscriptions below the discount threshold.

Don't downgrade to Business Access Solo

We don't recommend downgrading to Business Access Solo, at least not at this point. The Solo edition has less features and a smaller computer count (limit 2) than your original subscription.

What if I had an old version and my subscription expires?

If your subscription expires and you want to remain on the old Business Access, be sure to reactivate your subscription as soon as possible. After a period of 30 days, it will no longer be possible to reactivate a lapsed subscription on the old plan and you will have to choose one of the new subscription options.

Can I just add the new features to my existing subscription for the old version?

We’re sorry but that option is not available.

What if I recently started a trial of the old version and want that feature set?

If you log into your my.splashtop.com console within 30 days of your trial date and click the "Buy" button, you can purchase the original Splashtop Business Access. After that, you will have the option to upgrade to Business Access Pro (if you want the additional features such as multi-to-multi monitor, two users remoting into one computer, etc), at a prorated price.

If I tried Business Access more than 30 days ago, what are my options?

You can start a new Business Access Pro 7 -day trial to experience all of the latest features and then choose to purchase either Business Access Pro or Business Access Solo, depending on your needs.

What if I have more questions?

Visit the Splashtop Business Access web page and click the chat window in the lower right corner of the screen to chat with our Sales team. You can also contact us by email or phone.