Announcements

Splashtop stands with the AAPI Community

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Embracing Compassion & United Against Violence

Mark Lee, on behalf of the Splashtop Family

Dear Splashtop Community,

I’m deeply saddened by the recent killings in Atlanta and the heightened hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community.

Born and raised in Taiwan and then immigrating to the US at 13, I have experienced racism first-hand. These attacks are scary and painful.

At Splashtop, we stand against hate, discrimination, and violence in ALL forms.

Last year, after the senseless killing of George Floyd and the constant reminders of systemic racism, we launched our social justice initiative to drive change towards a better world.

We matched all of our employees’ donations (up to $10k per employee) to support the Black Lives Matter Foundation, Equality Foundation, and NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

In addition to the foundations listed above, we will be extending this donation matching initiative to the Stop AAPI Hate fund. https://stopaapihate.org

It is times like these that we must remember to embrace compassion and kindness, as we must unite as a community to put an end to this violence.

Mark Lee

For more resources to educate yourself or take action, you can click here.

