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Splashtop Recognizes Okinawa Cross Head (OCH) as Support Provider

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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Splashtop is happy to recognize Okinawa Cross Head Co., Ltd. as Splashtop’s exclusive technical support provider in Japan.

Members of the Splashtop Japan team recently presented a certificate of appreciation to OCH. The OCH team has done a great job handling first line support for our Japanese customers so we can focus on the development of products and services and continue making them better.

Splashtop develops remote access and remote support solutions that enable more than 20 million users to access their computers on-the-go and enable IT, support and MSPs to remotely manage, access and support their users' computers and mobile devices.

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Two people stand side by side at an award ceremony. One holds a framed certificate, while the other smiles and gestures with a thumb up. Company logos OCH and Splashtop are visible on the backdrop behind them. Japanese text surrounds the image.
Two women sit in a radio studio in front of microphones, smiling at the camera. Colorful balloon letters spelling RADIO are visible in the background. The studio has glass walls and audio equipment.
A woman receives a framed certificate from a man in a short-sleeve shirt. They stand in front of a banner. Japanese text appears on the right and top, including a headline with bold characters. Dated July 23, 2017.


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