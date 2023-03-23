Skip to main content
Splashtop Recognizes Okinawa Cross Head (OCH) as Support Provider

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Splashtop is happy to recognize Okinawa Cross Head Co., Ltd. as Splashtop’s exclusive technical support provider in Japan.

Members of the Splashtop Japan team recently presented a certificate of appreciation to OCH. The OCH team has done a great job handling first line support for our Japanese customers so we can focus on the development of products and services and continue making them better.

Splashtop develops remote access and remote support solutions that enable more than 20 million users to access their computers on-the-go and enable IT, support and MSPs to remotely manage, access and support their users' computers and mobile devices.

