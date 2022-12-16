Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial
Announcements

Splashtop Product Updates and New Features - September 2018

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Subscribe

NewsletterRSS Feed

Share This

This page has information on Splashtop new features and updates for September 2018.

Splashtop Personal apps for iOS

The Splashtop Personal apps for iOS were updated to version 2.7.6.0 on September 9, 2018

  • New feature: User interface has been improved for better user experience and visual effects.

  • New feature: “Request Permission to Connect” security option is improved. The timer is longer and can be configured to reject or allow connection after timer expires.

  • New feature: The position of arrow keys and scrollbar can be configured by in-session “Configure On-Screen Tools” button.

  • New feature: Add localization for 5 languages: German, Japanese, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese and Spanish.

  • Removed feature (iPad): Picture-in-Picture is no longer supported for it is incompatible with newer iOS.

  • Security improvements.

  • Various bug fixes

Update now on the App Store: Splashtop Personal for iPhone, Splashtop Personal for iPad

Click here to see last month's Splashtop New Features for August 2018 with big updates to Splashtop Business Access, Remote Support and SOS

Splashtop
Free Trial

Related Content

Announcements

New Features in Splashtop Business Access and Remote Support

Learn More
Customer Spotlights

Rate and Review Splashtop Remote Access

Learn More
Announcements

Splashtop Recognizes Okinawa Cross Head (OCH) as Support Provider

Learn More
Remote Access Insights

The Risks and Rewards of Remote Access in your Business

Learn More
View All Blogs

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.