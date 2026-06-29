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Splashtop New Features

Splashtop Product Updates and New Features - September 2018

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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This page has information on Splashtop new features and updates for September 2018.

Splashtop Personal apps for iOS

The Splashtop Personal apps for iOS were updated to version 2.7.6.0 on September 9, 2018

  • New feature: User interface has been improved for better user experience and visual effects.

  • New feature: “Request Permission to Connect” security option is improved. The timer is longer and can be configured to reject or allow connection after timer expires.

  • New feature: The position of arrow keys and scrollbar can be configured by in-session “Configure On-Screen Tools” button.

  • New feature: Add localization for 5 languages: German, Japanese, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese and Spanish.

  • Removed feature (iPad): Picture-in-Picture is no longer supported for it is incompatible with newer iOS.

  • Security improvements.

  • Various bug fixes

Update now on the App Store: Splashtop Personal for iPhone, Splashtop Personal for iPad

Click here to see last month's Splashtop New Features for August 2018 with big updates to Splashtop Remote Access and Remote Support

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