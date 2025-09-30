Splashtop Partners with Japan's #1 software distributor - Sourcenext.

September has been a very busy month. Splashtop continues its global expansion through our retail distribution partnership with SOURCENEXT in Japan. Now ten million Japanese registered users will be able to take advantage of new conveniences with anywhere, anytime access from any device with Splashtop.
In addition, according to a recent report from Cisco, there will be more than 10 billion mobile devices by 2017 that people will use for their personal and work lives. The meteoric growth of BYOD in the workplace has created significant challenges for today’s enterprise. Mobile workers want to be fully productive on their mobile devices; however the business applications they need are not all available on mobile form factors. In my recent blog post on SiliconANGLE, I outline how enterprises can maneuver around these challenges and successfully support a truly mobile workforce despite a rapidly changing mobile landscape.