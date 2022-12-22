Splashtop Classroom - How it Works for Students

Here are some illustrated examples of how Splashtop Classroom works from a student's perspective to join a teacher's screen sharing session.

Splashtop Classroom allows teachers to share their desktop and applications. Once connected, students can view, control and annotate over lesson content directly from their own devices. Splashtop Classroom is perfect for teachers and instructors who want to engage the entire room!

The Splashtop Classroom student experience info below includes

How a Student Joins a Splashtop Classroom session from a Chromebook or Chrome Browser

(If the student doesn’t have the Splashtop Classroom Chrome browser extension installed, get it on the Chrome web store)

Click the Apps link in the upper left of the Chrome browser window

Click the “Splashtop Classroom” icon

Enter the Session Code that is displayed on the teacher’s screen and the student’s name and click the Join button. (The student’s name will appear in the participant list on the teacher’s screen).

The student will then see the teacher’s screen.

How a Student Joins a Splashtop Classroom session from an iPad or iPhone

(If the student doesn’t have the Splashtop Classroom app installed, get it on the App Store by searching for Splashtop Classroom)

Click the “Splashtop Classroom” icon

Click or swipe toward Student

Tap the QR code icon to open the camera to scan the QR code displayed on the teacher’s screen. Or enter the 9-digit code displayed on the teacher’s screen and the student’s name and tap the Join button. (The student’s name will appear in the participant list on the teacher’s screen).

The student will then see the teacher’s screen.

The teacher can optionally give the student the ability to control or annotate the teacher’s screen.

How a Student Joins a Splashtop Classroom session from an Android device

(If you don’t have the Splashtop Classroom app installed, get it on the Google Play Store by searching for Splashtop Classroom)

The app is available for Android phones and tablets.

Tap the “Splashtop Classroom” icon

Tap “Student” (or swipe in that direction)

Tap the QR code icon to open the camera to scan the QR code displayed on the teacher’s screen. Or enter the 9-digit code displayed on the teacher’s screen and the student’s name and tap the Join button. (The student’s name will appear in the participant list on the teacher’s screen).

The student will then see the teacher’s screen.

The teacher can optionally give the student the ability to control or annotate the teacher’s screen.

See an example of Splashtop Classroom in action in this video:

Splashtop Classroom for 1:1 Education Overview

Splashtop Classroom works with Windows and Mac computers and you can control and annotate from an iPad or Android device (Android phone or tablet).

