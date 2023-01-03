Splashtop Business and Remote Support Updates - Dec. 2017

Here's an update on some features recently added to Splashtop Business Access and Remote Support. We hope you find them useful as you remotely access or support computers over the holiday season.

Recently Added to Splashtop Business Access and Remote Support

Remote reboot

(available in Splashtop Business Access and Splashtop Remote Support - Plus )

Remotely reboot the PC into safe mode, perform a normal reboot, or restart just the streamer. Now from the native Splashtop Business app.

In the Splashtop Business app, just click on the gear icon next to the computer. Then you'll see the following reboot options:

More actions from within Splashtop Business app

In the above dialog box, there are other actions you can take directly from within the app, to save you a trip to the web console:

Edit computer name

See and edit your personal note for the computer

See streamer version, IP address, time of last session, etc.

Delete computer

Wake computer

Clear saved credentials

And more

View RDP sessions

(available in Splashtop Business Access and Splashtop Remote Support - Plus )

When remoting into a Windows Server, you'll always see the console session first.

Now, you'll have the additional option of switching to one of the active RDP sessions, for the case when you need to support users in those RDP sessions.

The Splashtop Business toolbar will show a dropdown menu of active RDP sessions, if any.

Looking forward to 2018

Over the next few months, we'll be adding the ability for multiple technicians to connect into the same machine, multi-monitor to multi-monitor, a portable Splashtop Business app, and more. See more of what we have planned.

Thank you for your continued support.

- The Splashtop Team