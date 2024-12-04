A Leap in User Experience: Simplified ZTNA with Splashtop Secure Workspace

As VP of Advanced Technology at Splashtop, Yanlin Wang is the driving force behind the Splashtop Secure Workspace. With over 20 years of leadership experience with companies like Fortinet, Centrify, and ArcSight/HP Software – Yanlin has remained at the forefront of the security technology space, with proven experience building award-winning software and top-tier teams. His strong business acumen is evidenced by his multiple patents and contributions to global M&A transactions. Away from the corporate world, his interests include running, table tennis, and calligraphy.