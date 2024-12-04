A Leap in User Experience: Simplified ZTNA with Splashtop Secure Workspace

In recent years, IT administrators have recognized the pressing need to transition from traditional Virtual Private Network (VPN) solutions to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). The increasing demand for secure remote and hybrid work environments, combined with the rise in sophisticated cyber threats, has driven this shift. While ZTNA brings significant improvements in security, usability challenges have remained a significant hurdle for many organizations.
This is where Splashtop Secure Workspace introduces a game-changing approach to ZTNA, focusing on a user experience that seamlessly bridges security needs with everyday usability.
ZTNA Challenges: Where Usability Falls Short
The migration from traditional VPN to ZTNA is no longer a choice but a necessity. IT professionals are well aware of the shortcomings of VPNs—static trust models, limited scalability, and susceptibility to lateral attacks. However, ZTNA solutions have not been without their own challenges, particularly around user experience. End users frequently face complex connection steps and troubleshooting, especially when configuring secure remote access or dealing with overlapping IP addresses and DNS conflicts. For IT administrators, balancing security controls with the usability required for productivity often proves difficult, resulting in higher support workloads.
Splashtop Secure Workspace tackles these pain points with a secure ZTNA solution that refines the experience for IT and end users, addressing long-standing usability barriers that have hindered other solutions.
Top 3 Benefits of Splashtop Secure Workspace ZTNA
1. Just-in-Time and On-Demand Access Flexibility
Secure Workspace offers unmatched flexibility with both agent-based and agentless access. Just-in-Time (JIT) and on-demand access methods allow IT admins to provide access precisely when needed without keeping services perpetually open to risks. Whether deploying agents for managed devices or utilizing agentless access for third-party contractors, IT administrators can dynamically adjust access parameters in real time. The integration of credential injection in agentless access ensures that secure login information never needs to be manually shared, minimizing risk and simplifying the access process.
2. Enhanced User Experience for IT Administrators with Comprehensive Visibility and Control
Splashtop Secure Workspace enhances the IT admin experience by streamlining control and simplifying management workflows. With granular identity and access controls, IT administrators can easily tailor policies down to the application level, ensuring users only access the resources they need—minimizing the risk of unauthorized actions. Advanced features such as live session monitoring, session recording, and detailed analytics empower IT teams with complete oversight of who is accessing what, when, and for how long. This level of visibility makes it easier to identify and mitigate security risks, enhancing their ability to maintain compliance without added complexity.
The platform's zero-touch provisioning eliminates time-intensive setups, enabling IT to deploy infrastructure across cloud and on-premises environments and data centers in minutes, significantly improving efficiency for distributed teams. Step-up multi-factor authentication (MFA) provides intelligent flexibility, allowing admins to implement additional security prompts when needed—such as during high-risk activities—without disrupting routine workflows. These capabilities not only enhance security but also reduce friction, empowering IT administrators to focus on strategic initiatives while maintaining an optimal balance between security and user productivity.
3. Streamlined End-User Experience and Reduced Troubleshooting
For end users, the key to a successful ZTNA implementation lies in simplicity. Splashtop Secure Workspace eliminates many common issues that typically plague remote access—such as IP overlapping, port conflicts, and DNS misconfigurations. Users no longer need to worry about manually switching network settings or encountering errors that require IT intervention.
Additionally, the platform’s agent comes with new tools designed for end-user convenience, including a one-click application launch feature, a password manager, and the ability to access applications without needing to bookmark or remember internal host names, IP addresses, or ports. These enhancements significantly reduce friction, making it easier for users to securely access the applications they need without a steep learning curve or reliance on multiple support tickets.
New User Experience: IT Admins and End Users Alike
Splashtop Secure Workspace ZTNA brings a fresh experience to both IT administrators and end users. For IT admins, the focus is on control, insight, and reduced operational headaches. Granular access control, live monitoring, and session recording capabilities provide clear oversight of the organization's security landscape.
End users benefit from a streamlined approach to accessing resources. The flexibility of both agent-based and agentless access enables secure BYOD and third-party access, while Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) adds Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities, allowing businesses to outsource work without data leak concerns. One-click access, integrated password management, and the elimination of traditional networking issues mean fewer support tickets and greater productivity.
The Way Forward: Usability and Security Together
As IT organizations continue to recognize the necessity of moving from VPN to ZTNA, usability remains a key challenge that must be addressed to ensure widespread adoption and success. Splashtop Secure Workspace tackles this challenge head-on by offering a ZTNA solution that not only strengthens security but also enhances the everyday experience for users and administrators.
