Unified Just-In-Time Access: Seamless Integration for All Application Types
Unify Just-In-Time Access across Zero Trust Networks, Privileged and Private Applications, SaaS, and Remote Browsing.
JIT & On-Demand Network Access
Flexible ZTNA Access: Empowers admins to fulfill on-demand ZTNA requests and provide JIT links for seamless network connectivity to private network applications.
User-Initiated Access Sharing: Optionally allows end users to share JIT ZTNA links for accessing applications on the private network with peers.
Session Monitoring and Termination: Facilitates monitoring and termination of JIT and on-demand network sessions for enhanced security control.
JIT & On Demand Application & Privileged Access
Enables admins to offer on-demand and JIT-controlled privileged access links for seamless connectivity to both network and SaaS/web applications, including a Remote Browser Isolation option.
Provides admin controls for session monitoring and termination, ensuring credential confidentiality across all access types.
Optionally allows end users to share JIT application access links with peers without disclosing credentials.
5 Key Advantages of JIT Access
Security Enhancement: Grants access only as needed, sharply reducing the chance of breaches.
Attack Surface Reduction: Offers time-limited access, immediately revoking privileges post-use to deter unauthorized access.
Compliance Boost: Aligns with regulations through automated, time-specific access controls and clear, trackable audit trails.
Administrative Efficiency: Automates access management, significantly reducing manual oversight and freeing up IT resources.
Collaboration Support: Facilitates secure, temporary app access for seamless team collaboration while maintaining strict access control.