Zero Trust Network Access
Replace VPNs to enhance security, minimize third-party risks, reduce the attack surface through least privilege access, and streamline M&A network integration.
Transforming ZTNA with Unparalleled User Experience
Rapid Deployment: Achieve zero-touch connector setup in just 4 minutes for immediate access and connectivity.
Enhanced Performance and Automation: Leverage connector clusters and CLI for ZTNA to boost resiliency, throughput, and meet automation needs.
User-Friendly Security: Integrate an application launcher and password manager to enhance usability and foster productivity through secure networking and application sharing.
Elevating Security and Resilience
Comprehensive Access Control: Implements Zero Trust and Conditional Access with JIT and on-demand ZTNA via shareable links, QR codes, and Slack/Teams integration.
Advanced Security Features: Offers built-in data leak protection and real-time session management within ZTNA traffic.
Optimized Network Performance: Deploys global Points of Presence (PoPs) to improve networking, reducing latency and jitter.
Redefining Agentless ZTNA: Seamless and Secure Access
Enhanced ZTNA and Access Control:Offers converged agentless ZTNA with privileged access, enabling credential-less entry to privileged accounts.
Comprehensive Monitoring and Security: Features real-time session monitoring, recording, and secure access through hyperlinks or QR codes, reinforced by Zero Trust and Conditional Access.
Cost-effective Unmanaged Device Access: Delivers smooth, secure, and isolated application access on unmanaged devices, providing a cost-efficient alternative to VDI.