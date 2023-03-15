Using Revit with Remote Desktop to Work Remotely

Work from home by remotely accessing your computer to run Revit as if you were sitting in front of it with Splashtop. Try it for free!

Revit is a building information modeling (BIM) software program used by architects, engineers, designers, and more to create models. Revit is also commonly used in colleges and CTE courses to teach students the necessary skills they need in those fields.

Most business professionals who are using Revit do so at their office computer. And students are usually only able to use Revit at their school’s computer lab.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that it is important to put the tools in place to keep users productive in the event that they can’t physically access their work or school computers.

Revit is vital to many professionals and students. So how can your business or educational institution give users access to Revit while working remotely? After all, many personal devices aren’t powerful enough to run Revit, and licensing to personal devices can be costly.

The good news is that you can leverage your existing IT infrastructure (from hardware to software licenses) by giving your users remote access to work or school lab computers so they can use Revit from anywhere using any other device.

Run Revit with Splashtop Remote Desktop Software

Remote Desktop for Revit

Splashtop enables users to remotely control a computer from any other device. During remote connections, users will see the screen of the remote computer on their own device and be able to control it in real time.

Users will be able to interact with the remote computer as if they were sitting in front of it. They’ll be able to access any file or application on the computer, including Revit.

This means your users will be able to get the full, desktop experience out of Revit while working remotely. They’ll leverage the high-powered desktop computers located in the office or in the school computer lab to run Revit, even when connecting from a tablet, mobile, or Chromebook device.

Benefits of Splashtop Remote Desktop for Revit

Fast Remote Connections – Splashtop gives users fast remote connections with low latency and 4K streaming. Working remotely with Revit will feel no different than using it in-person.

Works with any Device – Splashtop works completely cross-platform. Users can remotely control Windows and Mac computers from their Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chromebook devices. Let your employees use their personal devices, and allow students to utilize their own or school provided devices to run Revit remotely.

Productivity Enhancing Features – Transfer files between computers, record sessions, remote print, remote wake-on-LAN, multi-monitor support, and more features are included in Splashtop.

Industry-Leading Security – Splashtop’s secure infrastructure, 24/7 intrusion prevention, and multiple security features including two-factor authentication, device verification, 256-bit AES encryption, and much more keep your devices and data safe.

Better than VPN – , especially when running resource intensive applications like Revit. VPNs are also less secure than remote access software.

