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Splashtops Review of the Week on how the software works seamlessly with Bluetooth keyboard

Review of the Week - "This is the best Remote Desktop app for iOS devices, hands down."

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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5 stars by Go Vols Go

Best RDC App Out There

This is the best Remote Desktop app for iOS devices, hands down. I can watch movies on my iPhone through my laptop, or do anything that requires flash. I can even access my computer, or my family's (to fix them or help with an issue) anywhere in the world with amazing speed compared to programs that use the RDP. Would recommend to anyone! Once you get accustomed to using Splashtop, there's no way you can live without it. I know I can't!

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