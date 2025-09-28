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Share your feedback and review of Splashtop Remote Access

Rate and Review Splashtop Remote Access

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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If you’re a fan of Splashtop Remote Access or Splashtop Remote Support, we would be very grateful if you would rate and write a review of your favorite Splashtop tools on one or more of these web sites. Sharing your thoughts helps us spread the word about Splashtop to more people so we can spend less on marketing and you get low prices and more new features.

You can review us on some of the top review/comparison sites and on the app stores.

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If you are able to review on all three, that's even better. Thank you for supporting Splashtop and our remote access tools!

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