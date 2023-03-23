Rate and Review Splashtop Remote Access

If you’re a fan of Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support or Splashtop SOS, we would be very grateful if you would rate and write a review of your favorite Splashtop tools on one or more of these web sites. Sharing your thoughts helps us spread the word about Splashtop to more people so we can spend less on marketing and you get low prices and more new features.

You can review us on some of the top review/comparison sites and on the app stores.

Help us out by rating and reviewing on these top comparison sites.

Rate and review Splashtop Business Access

Rate and review Splashtop Remote Support

Rate and review Splashtop SOS

If you are able to review on all three, that's even better. Thank you for supporting Splashtop and our remote access tools!

Rate and Review Splashtop

Review Splashtop Apps on the App Stores

If you're using any Splashtop apps on your mobile devices, you can review them on the app stores.

Not ready to give a review?

If you feel that you can’t give us a good rating, please submit a support case to describe your issue or let us know your suggestions for improvement. We value your feedback.