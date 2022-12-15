Review of the Week

Splashtop Customers’ comment on The Wall Street Journal August 27th article

“Controlling a PC or Mac, iPad-Style” by Walt Mossberg

Kurt McFarlane: “I've been using Splashtop for over 2 years and I love it. Keep up the good work.”

Wayne Braun: “I also use Splashtop and have for 2+ years. Splashtop has been getting better and quicker with every update. Splashtop is definitely a more competitively priced product. A great product, keep up the good work and continuous improvements!”