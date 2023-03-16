Remote Work Efficiency: Gear to Complement Splashtop

With work from home and remote learning becoming more common, Splashtop has worked to bring you the remote access solutions you trust for working remotely, and have discovered a few worthy suggestions for you on your steps to further enhance your productivity.

We are talking about the gear you can use to improve your Splashtop and other related remote work experiences.

For a few hundred dollars, you can substantially upgrade your computing corner of the world, and put yourself on track for an even more efficient remote work experience. Here are some items you could get to enhance your remote working experience with Splashtop.

To start, let’s focus on five key areas for consideration:

Earbuds/Headphones

First off, did you know that Splashtop transmits the audio from the remote computer back to your local device in real-time? This feature has been especially great for video & audio production professionals who need to do lip syncing.

You can find remarkable bargains from $16 and refurbished equipment for under $200 from high-end brands like Cyber Acoustics, Bose, JBL, LG, Sony, Sennheiser, and SkullCandy.

If you have students in the home and on their laptops too, it may be time to get everyone in the family their own headphones. You can start with a pair of 3.5 mm stereo headphones with a noise-cancelling microphone for your PC, tablet, and cellphone for just under $20. Try searching for refurbished models of your favorite high-end, brand-name products to save a few bucks.

If you live in an Apple world, EarPods for under $35 with 3.5 mm headphone plugs may be the answer for making and receiving phone calls or video playback. Unlike traditional, circular earbuds, the design of the EarPods is defined by the geometry of the ear to help minimize sound loss. The EarPods also include a built-in remote that lets you adjust the volume, control the playback of music and video, and answer or end calls with a pinch of the cord.

Additional Monitors

Splashtop makes it easy to view a remote computer’s multiple monitors on your displays, allowing you to view both screens at your workstation when you need them. This helpful multi-to-multi monitor feature allows you to multi-task efficiently, enhancing productivity. You could also use one monitor for your remote computer, and one monitor for your local computer.

To get you started on a purchase that adds value, here are some monitors you may want to look at if you're in the market for a second screen.

Consider that desktop computer monitors generally fall between 19 and 38 inches, and up to 49 inches for ultra-wide displays for those with larger desks. In between $529 to $5,290, you can find the best fit for your home office. For the best deals, shop products from brand name companies like LG, Asus and Dell, and search for the deals of the week. Some of the biggest ultra-wide monitors today are by companies that include Samsung, Acer, and Alienware.

Wireless Chargers

Don’t forget that Splashtop gives you the ability to use smartphones and tablets to remote into your office computer as well. This is great for when you need to step away from your home computer or run some errands.

Wireless charging avoids the wear and tear on your phone, and other devices by not using the charging port. Universal compatibility, safer connections, and durability go far during the pandemic—less problems to worry about.

In the category of wireless chargers, about $20 to $60 can get you a decent phone stand model that will charge well, varying from 5W to 10W of power, compatible with iPhone or Android. Top brands include: Anker, Belkin, Choetech, Mophie, Nanami and more. 3-in-1 wireless charging pads (for watch, phone, EarPods, etc.) tend to run a great deal more, upwards to $300 for name brands.

Mouse Support

It’s handy that you can use your mouse to control the remote computer during a remote connection with Splashtop. You can even use a mouse to control your computer while remote accessing from an iPhone or iPad.

So, pick a mouse that works best for your environment. The Swiftpoint GT is designed to work with Mac, Android, Windows, and iOS. It can also be used with any device either via the USB dongle (which also doubles as the charger) or Bluetooth4™. If you are often working late in long days that become nights, you might also consider the Logitech's MX Master Wireless Mouse which has also garnered high praise for its ergonomic design.

Keyboards

Since you can use your keyboard to control the remote computer in Splashtop, explore keyboard products that give you comfort and are durable. Consider options like the Logitech Ergo K860 split keyboard, Microsoft’s ergonomic keyboard, and, of course, the Apple magic keyboard. These can generally be found at big box retailers for quick purchase.

Try Working Remotely with Splashtop Now

In a June 2020 survey, Splashtop confirmed that while more than one-third of respondents had never worked from home prior to the COVID-19 pandemic—and another one-third had rarely worked remotely—an overwhelming 80 percent of the group reported being more or equally productive working from home.

You can try Splashtop's remote access software today for free! Sign up for a free trial now (no credit card or commitment required). Great for individuals, small teams, and large enterprises.

