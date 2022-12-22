Skip to main content
On-Demand Webinar: Enhance Distance Learning with Remote Access to Computer Labs

By Splashtop Team
Updated

K-12 and higher education institutions use Splashtop for remote labs to enable their students and faculty members to remotely access on-campus Windows and Mac lab computers from any device as if they were physically in the lab.

Watch this webinar to see how educational institutions can enhance their distance or hybrid learning programs with remote computer access using Splashtop.

Webinar: Enhance Distance Learning with Splashtop for Remote Labs
  • Enable students to

    use any device including Chromebooks

    to remote into and use lab computers and the applications running on them.

  • Leverage

    user and computer grouping and access permissions

    to easily set up remote computer labs.

  • Schedule timeslots

    for when students can remotely access the computers.

  • Enable students and faculty to

    collaborate on the same computer

    .

Contact our education specialists to learn more and set up your remote lab today!

