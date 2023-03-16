Why Remote Access Should Be Part of Your Business Continuity Plan

Having a remote access tool in place ensures your team can stay productive even when forced to work from home on a moment’s notice.

“Business continuity planning (BCP) is the process involved in creating a system of prevention and recovery from potential threats to a company. BCP ensures that personnel and assets are protected and able to function quickly in the event of a disaster.” – Investopedia

The potential consequences of not having a business continuity plan as part of your crisis management or disaster recovery plan can be severe. Considering the number of threats a business can face today, it is surprising to learn that the majority of companies do not have a business continuity plan.

For example, the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has forced thousands of organizations to ask their employees to work from home. The speed at which the situation worsened caught many organizations flat-footed, scrambling to find a way to help their employees work from home efficiently.

This situation has shown how important it is to have the right tools in place to enable employees to pick up where they left off and continuing working seamlessly from home on short notice.

Business continuity plans must include a solution that enables employees to work remotely. For that reason, remote access software should be a part of every company’s plan to ensure a continuity of operations.

Business Continuity with Remote Access

Remote access gives users the ability to access their computers from another device. While connected in a remote session, you can control your remote computer in real time and use it as if you were sitting in front of it. You can open any file and use any application, just like how you would if you were still in your office.

Remote access ensures employees can access their work computers even in the event that they are suddenly unable to physically use them in-person. This means that even if your entire team needs to work from home, they can still have access to everything they need.

By having remote access in place, your business operations can continue uninterrupted during situations like the one we’re seeing now with COVID-19.

Get the Best Remote Access Software

Splashtop provides the most trusted, reliable, and secure remote access tools for business professionals and large teams. With Splashtop, users can always stay connected to their work computers from home or even on the road as Splashtop supports remote access from tablets and mobile devices as well.

Splashtop is offering teams up to 50% off in support of work from home initiatives. You can quickly and easy get set up now with a free trial. Learn more about working from home with Splashtop, or start your free trial now.

