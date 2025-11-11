Microsoft’s November 2025 Patch Tuesday release delivers security updates for 63 Microsoft vulnerabilities and 5 republished Chromium (CVE) issues affecting Microsoft Edge. The updates span Windows 10/11, Windows Server 2022 and 2025, Microsoft Office, SQL Server, Azure Monitor Agent, Dynamics 365, Visual Studio / VS Code CoPilot, and the Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI.
This month’s most severe flaw is CVE-2025-60724 (Windows Graphics Component), a critical 9.8 CVSS Remote Code Execution vulnerability that could be triggered by a crafted image file. Microsoft also confirmed one actively exploited zero-day (CVE-2025-62215) in the Windows Kernel that allows elevation of privilege on fully patched systems.
While the total CVE count is lower than October’s 175, the threat level remains significant due to the high concentration of Elevation of Privilege and Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities.
Administrators should also note that this is the first Patch Tuesday after mainstream support ended for Windows 10. Organizations not enrolled in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program will no longer receive security fixes.
Microsoft Patch Breakdown
Key details at a glance:
Total Microsoft CVEs: 63
Republished Chromium CVEs: 5 (CVE-2025-12725 – 12729)
Zero-Days (actively exploited): 1 (CVE-2025-62215 – Windows Kernel EoP)
Critical CVEs (CVSS ≥ 9.0): 1 (CVE-2025-60724 – Microsoft Graphics Component RCE)
Highest CVSS: 9.8
Key products affected: Windows 10/11, Windows Server 2022/2025, Office Suite (Excel, Word, SharePoint), SQL Server, Dynamics 365, Visual Studio / Code CoPilot, Azure Monitor Agent, Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI.
EoP and RCE categories represent about 70 percent of all CVEs, with multiple kernel and driver issues (including CEIP, Client-Side Caching, and WinSock) marked “Exploitation More Likely.” Administrators should prioritize systems where these components are enabled by default or exposed through standard user workflows.
Notably, the Windows Graphics Component, SQL Server, and VS Code CoPilot vulnerabilities carry high impact potential for remote code execution or lateral movement if unpatched.
Prioritization Guidance
Microsoft’s November release may be smaller in volume, but it still demands fast action. The combination of one exploited zero-day, several “Exploitation More Likely” indicators, and a critical RCE with a 9.8 CVSS score makes this a high-risk month for IT and security teams.
Patch Within 72 Hours
Focus immediately on updates rated Critical or flagged as Exploitation Detected/More Likely. These pose the greatest potential for compromise or lateral movement:
CVE-2025-62215 – Windows Kernel (7.0): Actively exploited elevation of privilege vulnerability confirmed in the wild.
CVE-2025-60724 – Microsoft Graphics Component (9.8): Remote code execution through crafted image files; highest severity this month.
CVE-2025-59512 – CEIP (7.8): Elevation of privilege marked “Exploitation More Likely.”
CVE-2025-60705 – Client-Side Caching (7.8): Exploitation More Likely.
CVE-2025-62213 / 62217 – WinSock Driver (7.0): Potential privilege escalation, exploitation more likely.
CVE-2025-59499 – SQL Server (8.8): Remote code execution via crafted query.
CVE-2025-62220 – Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI (8.8): Remote code execution risk.
CVE-2025-62222 – VS Code CoPilot Chat Extension (8.8): Remote code execution through untrusted input.
CVE-2025-62210 / 62211 – Dynamics 365 Field Service (8.7): Privilege escalation via web request.
CVE-2025-60715 / 62452 – Windows RRAS (8.0): Network-based RCE.
CVE-2025-62204 – SharePoint (8.0): Remote code execution risk in collaboration environments.
If your team uses CoPilot, Dynamics, or SQL Server in production, apply these patches as soon as possible to limit the attack surface.
Patch Within 1–2 Weeks
The next priority group includes CVEs rated between 7.0 and 7.9 that haven’t shown active exploitation but still affect key system services, Office applications, and authentication layers.
Examples include:
Windows Smart Card, Host Process for Windows Tasks, and Common Log File System vulnerabilities (CVSS 7.8).
Multiple Office and Excel issues (CVEs 2025-62199 – 62205) that could expose user data or trigger code execution via crafted files.
Windows WLAN and Administrator Protection flaws (CVEs 2025-59511, 60718 – 60721) that may allow privilege escalation under certain conditions.
Apply these updates during your secondary rollout window to maintain compliance without disrupting Tier-1 systems.
Regular Cycle (Lower Priority)
Finally, schedule lower-severity updates (CVSS ≤ 7.0) with “Exploitation Unlikely” designations in your standard patch cadence. These primarily address information disclosure or denial-of-service issues, such as CVE-2025-59510 (RRAS) and CVE-2025-60723 (DirectX).
Additional Guidance
Ensure the Servicing Stack Update (ADV990001) is applied first to avoid deployment failures.
Be aware of known issues tied to KB 5068779, 5068787, 5068840, 5068906, 5068966, 5071726, 5002800, 5002803, and 5002805.
Organizations still on Windows 10 without ESU are now outside Microsoft’s security coverage and should plan immediate upgrades or network isolation.
Notable Third-Party Updates
Microsoft also republished five Chromium-based CVEs (CVE-2025-12725 through CVE-2025-12729) affecting the Edge browser. These issues stem from upstream fixes in the Chromium project and are primarily related to memory corruption and sandbox escape risks.
While none are reported as actively exploited, administrators should still include the latest Microsoft Edge stable channel update in this month’s patch cycle to maintain alignment with Chromium security baselines. This ensures protection against evolving web-based exploits targeting browser rendering and JavaScript engines.
No other major third-party patch advisories were bundled with the November cycle, though IT teams should continue monitoring updates from Adobe, Mozilla, and Google given their alignment with Patch Tuesday release timing.
