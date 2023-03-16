MSPs – Remotely Support Unmanaged Devices with Splashtop SOS

RMMs can be great tools for MSPs. They allow MSPs to manage all their customer computers through a centralized console, often giving them the ability to remotely access any of the computers to provide support remotely.

However, a big limitation of this is that not all customer devices are managed within the MSP’s RMM account, especially personal and mobile devices. Still though, clients often expect their MSP to be able to provide fast support to their devices whenever an issue arises.

Adding more devices to an RMM account can be expensive. Plus, many RMM tools don’t allow access to mobile devices.

So what’s the best solution if you’re an MSP who wants to be able to provide remote support to unmanaged devices? The answer is Splashtop SOS.

Why MSPs Should Use Splashtop SOS to Remotely Support Unmanaged Computers & Mobile Devices

You’ll get the best value remote support solution

The last thing an MSP wants to do is add another significant expense, especially considering that RMM tools are already so expensive. The good news is that Splashtop SOS is the best value remote support solution. In fact, Splashtop can save you 50% or more when compared to similar products, saving you hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year.

In addition to Splashtop’s low costs helping you maximize your profits, Splashtop SOS allows you to support UNLIMITED devices on-demand, meaning you can easily scale your business without breaking the bank. Splashtop SOS is licensed by concurrent technician. Small teams can share a license if only one needs to use it at a time.

You’ll be able to remotely access & support any device

With Splashtop SOS, you can launch a remote connection to any Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS device the moment help is needed. The best part, there is no prior setup needed. It doesn’t matter what device your customer has, you’ll be able to remotely support it.

( Remotely control Windows, Mac, and Android devices. Remote access to iPhone and iPad is view-only )

You’ll get the top features in addition to fast & secure remote access

Features including drag-and-drop file transfer, chat, session recording, remote reboot & reconnect, remote wake-on-LAN, custom branding, multi-monitor support, and more help you work seamlessly over remote access sessions to get the job done quickly and easily.

Splashtop offers fast connections with HD quality and sound. Plus, you can be assured that your data is protected with Splashtop’s secure infrastructure and multiple security features.

Get Started with Splashtop SOS Now for Free

Start your free trial of Splashtop SOS now and you’ll see for yourself why 30 million people use Splashtop today, including thousands of MSPs.

