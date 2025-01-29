IT Management: Benefits and Key Practices for Business Success

IT management is the secret weapon for your business growth. With proper IT management, you can streamline resources, strengthen your cybersecurity, and ensure your IT strategies are aligned with your company’s core objectives.
Of course, this raises one important question: what does proper information technology management mean? Let’s explore IT management best practices and how Splashtop can help your IT team.
What is IT Management?
Information technology (IT) management is the process of overseeing and managing all aspects of a company’s tech, including hardware, software, networks, and data. The goal of IT management is to ensure everything is working effectively and helps drive business efficiency and success.
Or, to put it more simply: IT management is the oversight of all your technology and tech resources.
Proper IT management ensures your organization has the tech and tools employees need to succeed, keeps everything up to date and properly managed, and is there to help when technical issues emerge. Improper information technology management, on the other hand, can bog down companies with technical problems.
Benefits of IT Management
With the IT management meaning defined, we can begin to look at its benefits — what is it that makes proper management so essential? The benefits of IT management include:
1. Improved Efficiency
Information technology is the grease that keeps your company’s wheels moving smoothly. Proper IT management helps ensure your systems, software, and hardware are up to date and running properly so your teams can stay fast and efficient.
2. Data Security
Your company’s data is vital, and so its security is of the utmost importance. IT management best practices are designed to ensure your data remains secure and protected from hackers, phishing scams, and other bad actors. For companies in certain industries, like healthcare and finance, there are data security standards you’ll need to comply with — but no matter what your industry, IT plays a key role in your data security.
3. Reduced Downtime
Few things can slow down work quite like technical issues, but IT management keeps those issues low. IT management includes watching out for potential issues and quickly addressing any problems that may arise, thus avoiding and minimizing downtime. As a result, employees can spend more time focusing on their work and less time waiting for downtime issues to resolve.
4. Cost Savings
Finally, proper IT management can help companies save money. IT management means technology is properly maintained, updated, and protected, so there’s less need to replace it or spend extra money on repairs. Additionally, improved productivity and reduced downtime translate into a higher ROI, so companies get more out of their investments.
Key Components of Effective IT Management
So, what makes an effective IT management strategy? These are the key components that will drive your IT team’s success:
1. Infrastructure Management
Supporting and managing IT infrastructure is an important component of IT management. The hardware, software, and communications networks should all be monitored, maintained, and updated to ensure everything is running smoothly so that work can continue uninterrupted.
2. Security Management
Cybersecurity is one of IT’s most important responsibilities, so it’s a key part of IT management. Ensuring that data is protected, controlling who has access to what information, and implementing security features like firewalls and multi-factor authentication to protect against threats are all essential parts of IT security.
3. Data Management
Companies typically have a lot of data to manage, including proprietary data and customer information. Protecting, managing, and storing that data is another key aspect of IT management, as companies have a responsibility to keep it safe from unauthorized access. This can include encryptions, storage, backups, and implementing permissions to limit access to the data.
4. Service Management
Providing and supporting IT services is another key element of IT management. This includes defining and meeting the service levels outlined in Service Level Agreements (SLAs), ensuring that IT services are managed quickly, and resolving incidents to keep disruptions at a minimum.
5. Project Management
IT projects require planning, scheduling, and resources. Part of IT management involves executing IT projects, such as adding new applications, migrating systems, or running large updates. This includes resource management, risk management, and creating schedules to keep projects on track and efficient.
Roles and Responsibilities Involved in IT Management
IT management is a large umbrella that covers several different roles and responsibilities. Each one needs to be properly measured and balanced to ensure IT services run smoothly, including (but not limited to):
Risk assessment to identify potential threats
Strategy planning to plan IT initiatives and ensure everything is on track
Budget management to ensure the department stays within its budget and has proper funding
System maintenance to monitor networks and ensure everything is running smoothly
Performance monitoring to identify any potential problems or performance issues that need addressing
IT support to help employees with their technical needs
Common Challenges in Information Technology (IT) Management
IT management is not without its challenges. There are difficulties and obstacles that IT teams need to prepare for, but with planning and oversight, they can be managed. These challenges include:
1. Cybersecurity Threats
There’s no shortage of threats and bad actors looking for vulnerabilities to steal valuable data or cause chaos with your systems, so cybersecurity remains important. Detecting, preventing, and combating cyberattacks remains a challenge in IT management, but it must be faced.
2. Budget Constraints
Companies only have so many funds they can dedicate to IT. IT departments often have to deal with tight budgets that can limit their initiatives and IT investments, which can hold them back.
3. Keeping Up With Evolving Technology
Technology continues to advance, and decision-makers like their companies to be on the cutting edge. IT departments need to keep up with the latest technological advancements and ensure their teams are properly trained in them, otherwise they risk falling behind the competition.
4. Supporting a Distributed Workforce
Remote IT management brings its own challenges, starting with the ability to support a distributed workforce. Without the right tools, IT teams can struggle to manage and support remote devices.
Fortunately, with a remote support solution like Splashtop, it’s easy to assist users from anywhere. Splashtop allows IT agents to remotely connect to employees’ devices, so they can provide maintenance, troubleshooting, and support no matter where they are.
Best Practices for Effortless IT Management
With the challenges and responsibilities in mind, what are some IT management best practices? Best practices include:
Regular system updates: Ensuring your systems are well-maintained and up-to-date will help keep everyone moving efficiently.
Proactive security measures: The best way to respond to security risks is to stop them before they happen. Proactive security will help keep your data safe.
Efficient data management policies: Along with data security, you need to ensure it’s being managed properly. Efficient management policies will keep lines clear and data in the right hands.
Communication across teams: Communication is key; if the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing, your teams will inevitably step on each others’ toes and fall behind.
Align with your company’s objectives: Consider what your company’s goals are and invest in IT initiatives that will help further them.
Invest in growth: Be prepared to find new opportunities to grow and improve. This means reviewing and updating IT processes, investing in new technology, planning for scalability, and evaluating vendor relationships.
Use data: Data-driven decisions are essential for growth. Analyze your systems, performance, market trends, customer preferences, and more. This will help guide you to informed decisions that drive growth.
Streamline Your IT Management with Splashtop Solutions
When your business goes remote or hybrid, you need a remote IT support platform that allows your IT team to communicate, collaborate, and assist employees from anywhere. That’s where Splashtop comes in.
Splashtop helps organizations tackle the challenges of remote IT management by empowering teams and agents to monitor, manage, and support devices from anywhere. Splashtop’s remote access allows IT agents to connect to employee devices directly so they can troubleshoot, manage updates, and perform maintenance with ease.
Additionally, Splashtop is designed with an emphasis on security and is compliant with a wide range of government and industry standards. Your data and accounts will stay safe thanks to features like multi-level password security, remote connection notification, session logging, and more.
