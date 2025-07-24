IT teams have multiple tasks to juggle each day, many of which can be monotonous, repetitive, and time-consuming. Fortunately, with the advent of IT automation, they’ve been able to tackle those tasks in a short amount of time.
IT automation helps save IT agents and teams time every day by automating simple and repetitive tasks that would typically require hours of manual effort. Automation also enhances operational efficiency, productivity, and profitability by enabling IT teams to work faster and allowing agents to focus on the tasks that matter most. As such, it’s no wonder that the demand for IT automation tools has increased across industries.
With that in mind, what are the financial and operational benefits and use cases for IT automation? We’ll explore all that and see how tools like Splashtop AEM can bring IT automation to your business.
What is IT Automation?
IT automation is the implementation of automated processes and software to replace time-consuming manual IT tasks. This includes repetitive tasks such as patching, monitoring, scripting, and ticketing, thus freeing up time for IT agents to focus on more complex or pressing concerns.
Organizations frequently invest in IT automation tools to enhance their IT department’s efficiency and productivity, as these tools help streamline their day-to-day work, making it faster and more effective. The right tools can also have a high return on investment (ROI) due to the savings and benefits they bring.
Common Use Cases
With that said, what are the common uses for IT automation? There are several areas in IT where it’s a useful tool, including:
Endpoint monitoring: Automation tools can actively monitor endpoints across a network, watching for warning signs or potential issues so they can be addressed and managed before they become an issue.
OS and third-party patching: Automated patch management tools can automatically roll out updates and patches across environments and endpoints, ensuring security remains up-to-date and employees have the latest versions of their software.
Script-based remediation: IT automation tools can carry out basic troubleshooting and maintenance with script-based remediation, or escalate the issue to an agent if it requires a human touch.
Workflow automation: Automation tools can carry out basic workflow tasks, such as logging calls and tickets, saving IT agents time spent on repetitive tasks.
The Link Between IT Automation and Profitability
While making life easier for IT teams is great, decision-makers still must consider the bottom line. Can IT automation lead to improved profitability?
The answer is a resounding “yes,” as there are many benefits of IT automation that can lead to improved profits and a high ROI. These include:
1. Lower Operational Costs
First, consider the operational costs. When IT agents have to spend hours on manual tasks, that’s paid time that could be spent addressing bigger issues. Automation frees up those hours, so businesses get more productivity out of their IT budget.
Additionally, automation makes it easier to manage multiple devices. This helps leaner IT teams support a larger environment.
2. Reduced Downtime
Another major benefit of IT automation comes from its ability to detect and address potential issues. This empowers IT teams to fix problems before they can cause downtime, thus keeping productivity high. When your IT teams can quickly detect and resolve potential issues, regular work can continue uninterrupted.
3. Improved Resource Allocation
Organizations have limited IT resources, and agents can only help so many people at once. IT automation solutions can free up agents by eliminating time-consuming tasks, so they can focus on high-impact initiatives. This also helps companies avoid over-hiring or overextending their internal teams, since existing IT agents will be able to support end users more efficiently throughout the day.
4. Enhanced SLA Compliance
Managed Service Providers (MSPs) have certain uptime expectations set forth in their service level agreements (SLAs). Technical issues and downtime can be a major issue, especially if they prevent MSPs from meeting customer expectations and the uptime levels in their SLAs. IT automation helps organizations keep their systems up and running smoothly, so they can provide customers the services they expect with fewer escalations.
5. More Predictable Budgeting
IT departments don’t have an unlimited budget (as much as many wish they did), so it’s important to have tools that help optimize existing budgets and avoid surprise expenses. Automation tools are typically available at a predictable, affordable, recurring price and can easily scale up or down based on the company’s needs. This makes it easier to plan and scale IT services within a budget, while avoiding unexpected expenses.
How MSPs and IT Teams Use Automation to Grow Profitably
This all leads to one big question: how can IT automation grow profitability? Fortunately, IT automation has multiple benefits that can help improve profits.
Firstly, MSPs and IT can use automation tools for patching devices and software, monitoring networks, and remediating any potential issues that emerge. This improves productivity, reduces downtime, helps ensure IT compliance, and increases overall operational costs and margins.
Additionally, automating basic and time-consuming IT processes helps internal IT teams support more employees and endpoints without needing to increase their headcount. Taking away time-draining tasks frees agents to focus on more pressing matters, providing more value each day.
Similarly, teams with limited IT resources can use IT automation to do more with less. This helps lean IT teams provide more support to their organization, helping improve productivity across the company.
Why Splashtop AEM is a Smart Automation Tool for IT Profitability
It’s clear that IT automation can bring multiple benefits to a business, including improvements in efficiency, productivity, and ROI. Of course, not all tools are built the same, and it’s important to find an automation solution that provides the best tools and features for your business.
In that regard, Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) is a fantastic choice. Splashtop AEM empowers organizations to automate routing tasks, manage patch updates, and gain oversight of all their endpoints from a single, powerful solution.
Splashtop AEM provides:
Real-time endpoint alerts and health monitoring, which gives users a clear overview of endpoints and any potential issues.
Automated OS and app patching to keep devices secure and up-to-date.
Script-based automation and remote remediation to quickly resolve issues as soon as they appear.
A centralized dashboard with insights into your endpoints’ health, patch statuses, and more.
Customizable policy framework across all your endpoints to ensure compliance.
Splashtop AEM is lightweight, affordable, and easy to deploy, so you can get set up and running quickly. Plus, Splashtop AEM scales with your team without adding overhead, allowing it to grow with your business.
Try Splashtop AEM for Free
IT automation isn’t just a “nice to have” option. It’s necessary for teams that want to scale, improve efficiency, and get the most out of their IT budget. Automation can cut costs, improve service quality, and help teams and businesses grow, all while letting IT agents focus on the issues that matter most (rather than spending time logging calls).
Splashtop AEM provides IT leaders and departments with the tools they need to automate and manage their daily tasks efficiently, eliminating unnecessary complexity. With it, companies can improve their efficiency, protect their networks and endpoints, and make the most out of their IT budgets.
