Light Chaser Animation Studios Enables Secure, High-performance Remote Post-production Work

Light Chaser Animation Studios aims to produce one well-made animated film per year. Their success is dependent on multi-team collaboration, high-end workstations and specialized software. It’s an ambitious goal, the animation production pipeline generally spans three to five years, according to industry insiders. Unlike live-action films, animated movies have higher requirements for accuracy and fluency. For top visual effects, they need to be refined and rendered frame by frame. This brings various technical challenges to the animation production process.

Lu Xi, the producer of New Gods: Yang Jian , said that the film started production in early 2019, The release date had already been set, but due to the pandemic, the post-production team could not physically go to work in the studio.

Light Chaser faced two main challenges when the pandemic hit:

Enabling the team to remotely access high-end workstations on Windows and Mac computers in the studio to use specialized software like Avid Media Composer and DaVinci Resolve.

Helping them remotely perform post-production activities like audio and video editing, visual effects, sound mixing, color grading, dubbing, lip-syncing, and more.

Security was another important consideration. For the media and entertainment industry, digital content is an intangible asset that will eventually get distributed across theaters, TV stations, and other platforms. That content cannot get out before its actual commercial launch. Light Chaser needed a remote access solution that would not only satisfy their own security policies, but also protect their remote working data.

The team made many attempts to find the right solution but found that most remote tools on the market focused more on IT departments providing remote support than enabling remote work. These tools were expensive, had weak security measures and delivered a poor user experience with latency and video compression issues.