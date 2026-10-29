You connect to your work computer, pick up your Wacom pen, and start sketching. The cursor moves, clicks land, and lines appear. Then you notice light strokes dropping out and every line coming through at the same weight.
Your tablet probably isn't the problem. In most cases, Wacom Bridge just isn't turned on. Wacom Bridge, developed by Splashtop and Wacom, brings full pressure sensitivity and tilt to your remote sessions, so line weight and brush control respond the way they do on your local machine.
It's also easier to keep on now. Splashtop remembers your last Wacom Bridge setting, so once you turn it on, it's ready the next time you connect.
Below, you'll see what Wacom Bridge changes, what you need before you start, and how to turn it on in a few clicks. Here's the 60-second version:
What Wacom Bridge changes when you draw remotely
Wacom Bridge connects the Wacom driver on your local computer to the Wacom driver on the remote computer. Your tablet then behaves on the remote machine the way it does at your desk.
Full pressure sensitivity: Light strokes register, and pressure curves feel smooth, so line weight follows your hand.
Accurate tilt and fine movement: Tilt and subtle pen movements come through more precisely for shading and brushwork.
One tablet for both computers: You can use your tablet on your local and remote computer, and your Wacom settings apply on both.
App-specific settings that carry over: Pen settings you've set for apps like Photoshop follow you into the remote session when the app is installed on both computers.
Instant stroke preview with Wacom Inkline: Inkline draws each stroke on your screen right away while the remote computer catches up. In Wacom's internal testing, Wacom Bridge with Inkline reduced latency by 65% on average.
If you're weighing Wacom Bridge against USB Device Redirection or Remote Stylus, see how the three options compare.
What you need before you turn on Wacom Bridge
Check these before you start so the setting shows up and works the first time:
A Splashtop plan that includes Wacom Bridge: Splashtop Remote Access Performance or Splashtop Enterprise. Splashtop Remote Support SOS customers can use it when paired with Remote Access Performance.
Windows on both computers: Your local computer and the remote computer both need Windows 10 or later.
The latest Wacom driver on both computers: Install it on each machine, then restart. A shutdown doesn't count.
Up-to-date Splashtop apps: The Splashtop Business app on your local computer and the Splashtop Streamer on the remote computer.
A Wacom pen tablet or display: Tested models include Cintiq Pro, Intuos Pro, Cintiq 16 and 22, MobileStudio Pro, and Movink 13. Other models may work too.
A capable graphics card on the remote computer: An Nvidia card with current drivers.
For full requirements and known limitations, see the Wacom Bridge support article.
How to turn on Wacom Bridge in Splashtop
Once the prerequisites are in place, setup takes a few clicks:
Install the Wacom driver: Install the latest Wacom driver on your local and remote computers, then restart both.
Open the Splashtop Business app: On your local computer, find the remote computer you want to draw on.
Turn on Wacom Bridge: Go to Settings, select Advanced settings, and turn on Wacom Bridge.
Connect: Double-click the computer to start your remote session. If you're already connected, you can turn on Wacom Bridge from the session toolbar menu instead.
Check the connection: Open Wacom Center on your local computer and go to the Wacom Bridge tab. The status changes from Not Connected to Connected.
Turn on Inkline: Switch on Show Wacom Inkline to see each stroke instantly while the remote computer catches up.
Fine-tune your pen: Adjust the local screen cursor, Inkline fade time, pressure sensitivity, brush size, and line color to suit how you work.
That's it. Splashtop remembers your last Wacom Bridge setting, so next time you connect, you can pick up where you left off.
Prefer to click through it yourself? Try the Wacom Bridge set up interactive demo.
Get full pen pressure in your next remote session
If light strokes drop out or every line comes through at the same weight, Wacom Bridge is the setting to check. Turn it on once, and Splashtop remembers the setting so your pressure, tilt, and pen settings are ready next time.
Already on Splashtop Remote Access Performance or Splashtop Enterprise? Open the Splashtop Business app and turn it on now. New to Splashtop? Start a free trial of Splashtop Remote Access Performance and try Wacom Bridge with your own tablet. Studio teams can also explore Splashtop for media and entertainment.