Wacom Bridge Demo
Wacom Bridge Demo

Bridging the Remote Work Gap for Artists

Welcome to the future of remote creativity with Wacom Bridge, a breakthrough technology available through Splashtop. Elevate your drawing experience by seamlessly connecting your local Wacom devices to a remote workstation.

Key Features

Low Latency

Experience very low latency for a smooth and responsive creative process.

Inkline Technology

Bridge potential latency with the proprietary Inkline feature for real-time remote drawing.

Seamless Use

Enjoy the benefits of Wacom Bridge both locally and remotely, providing flexibility in your creative environment.

Automatic App Settings Sync

Your customized shortcuts, brushes, and other settings sync automatically, streamlining your workflow effortlessly.

Support for Pen Events

Enjoy full support for pen events such as pressure, orientation, tilt, and more, ensuring a comprehensive creative experience.

OS Support

Currently compatible with Windows 10 or later (Linux support coming soon. Mac users can use the USB device redirection feature offered by Splashtop.)

Create from Anywhere with Splashtop

For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Business Access Performance

For the best image color, audio quality, and more!

Features include: Achieve up to 240 fps, 4:4:4 color mode, high fidelity audio, USB device redirection, microphone passthrough, and the Wacom Bridge.

For Businesses

Splashtop Enterprise

Consolidated platform that scales for your organization’s remote access, support, and endpoint management needs.

Features include: Everything in Performance + SSO integration, granular access permissions, service desk, endpoint management and more.

Who Benefits

Wacom Bridge is ideal for designers, illustrators, animators, photographers, and other creative professionals who rely on specialized stylus input.

Discover a new era of creativity with Wacom Bridge and Splashtop.

See Wacom Bridge in Action

Get Started with Splashtop

