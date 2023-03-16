How to Keep Employees Productive While Working from Home

The world has shifted from the traditional model of working in a physical office building. While remote work has been around for a while, it has become more prominent since the pandemic forced office workers to work from home for safety.

For some organizations, employee productivity has not been the same since they started working remotely. Business managers and executives have put up different measures and set up software to help boost their employees’ productivity.

If you are looking for more ways you can help employees be productive while they work remotely, then here are some tips on how you can do that!

Business managers and executives can boost their employees’ productivity by giving the following tips a try:

Encourage employees to have dedicated workstations at home

Since they are working from home, they are bound to be distracted by things at home. It could be their pets, TV, spouse, children, or anything else. They can minimize their distractions by having dedicated workstations.

Encourage them to have separate places in their houses meant for work. Some organizations pay their employees additional fees to set up their workstations at home.

Set team goals

Setting goals and agreeing on them will motivate your remote workers. Set both short-term and long-term goals for you and your team to ensure that they know what is expected of them and by when. Reward employees who hit their goals by giving them proper recognition during team meetings. Project management software can be great for setting goals and tracking progress with remote workers.

Encourage your employees to stay healthy

Your employees’ health and well being should mean a lot to you if you want their productivity to keep up. Encourage them to take care of their bodies, eat well, and rest well.

You can organize a wellness program for you and your employees. It could be yoga, exercise, eating habits, and sorts; anything to ensure that they are taking care of their body. You could make a friendly competition of it and throw in an incentive! Even something as simple as encouraging them to take a few minutes to go on a short walk every day can be great for a remote worker's health, both mentally and physically.

Make work flexible and more relaxed for them

Don’t make it all about work, work, work. Have regular virtual discussions and hangouts with your team where everyone can relax and talk about things as if you were on break at the water cooler. Stay in close contact with them and make yourself accessible to them.

Help them out when they reach out to you to help them resolve issues, and do that for them as soon as you can.

Provide the right tech and productivity tools for your employees

Your employees need to be able to work effectively when they are at home. And that means they need the right tools that will allow them to fulfill all their job functions. They need laptops, collaborative tools and software, project management tools and software, etc. Here are the Top 5 Software Tools for Working from Home.

Ensure your remote workers have access to office computing resources

Some remote workers can’t access all the software applications or files they need from home. This could be because their devices are not capable of running the applications that their work computers can, such as video editing software, CAD programs, and graphic design. Or it could be because licensing those apps on an employee's personal devices is too expensive.

With Splashtop remote access software, you can enable your employees securely access and control their work computers from their personal devices from anywhere. This allows them to work from anywhere in the world and still feel as if they were sitting in front of their office computer. Check out Splashtop remote access for work from home.

With more and more people working from home, teams and organizations need to ensure that their members and employees have the right resources to be productive while they work from home. You can boost team productivity if you do it right.

