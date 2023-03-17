How to Find a Remote Access and Support Vendor for Your Enterprise IT Help Desk

Finding the right vendors for your IT Help Desk can be difficult. Learn how to find a remote access and support vendor based on your company's specific use cases.

The question for IT help desk managers is no longer, "Do we need a remote access and support solution?" But instead, "Which solution should we use?"

Vendor selection can be tricky, and customers don’t want to spend several months trialing multiple solutions. That is why there is a high degree of vendor-switching among customers today. While switching is not difficult, user acceptance and solution success rise dramatically when the initial solution meets the organization’s needs.

This is where use cases come into play. Focusing on your use case leads you to the right answer, the first time. The ideal solution is the one that corresponds best with your organization’s specific use case for remote access and support. The speed features of a sports car are great, but they don’t matter when your most common use case is to drive a team of children to soccer practice.

Make a use case list

To get started, you should make a list of the specific use cases you want to target with remote access and support. This will give you the context you need to prioritize the solution features and capabilities you want to see and test – not the ones the vendor wants to show you. The process makes vendor selection much easier.

These are the 5 most common remote access and support use cases for an IT help desk:

Anytime/unattended access to remote managed computers Support for employees in need of immediate help: on-demand (attended) access to their computers and mobile devices Support for various operating systems, especially with increasing BYOD initiatives – (Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS devices) Integration of on-demand remote access with ticketing, chat, technician workflows and PSA systems for holistic support Centralized control for managing a distributed workforce’s access and support – users, groups, devices, access permissions, and more.

This list is a starting off point. There are, of course, more uses cases than those listed above. By detailing yours, you can hone in on those features and functions that you truly need, versus those that are nice-to-haves or entirely unnecessary.

Match a potential solution’s features, capabilities and support with your use cases

Your enterprise IT help desk must check all the boxes when it comes to the criteria for a remote access and support solution that suits each and every one of your use cases. Otherwise, you may end up seeking a replacement or additional solution within a few months following implementation.

As you evaluate features and capabilities, note how specific a vendor is. For example, Splashtop’s dedicated page, Remote Support Software for IT Help Desks, provides clearly detailed feature and capability descriptions, broken-out by category.

Very often, a vendor may offer features that sound like they can do the job that fits your use cases, when in reality, it just doesn’t work as intended for that context. That’s tough to discern from reading a list of features. You need to perform a bit more due diligence and see what actual customers say about the solutions you’re evaluating for your specific use cases.

How will the vendor support you?

In addition to the vendor’s features and capabilities, it's important to consider how the vendor supports you. Consider the different channels you can contact them on (email, phone, chat) and whether you can talk to an agent live, in real time. You should be getting a high level of support no matter your company’s size, or location. Superior customer support is a game-changer.

For example, in the case of Splashtop’s remote support software, customer ratings of Splashtop on the website softwareadvice.com (taken February 8, 2022) reveal that Splashtop, once again, received the highest ratings, with an overall score of 4.81 out of 5. The high user ratings were based mostly on four things that customers noted about Splashtop:

Delivery of the best value

Quality of customer support

Ease of use

It just works

Giving customers the best value is critical. With IT budgets always under pressure, when you can save a huge percentage over competing solutions (i.e., AnyDesk, LogMeIn (GoTo), TeamViewer, etc.) and receive a better experience, that’s a big win.

“It just works”

“It just works,” represents the simple concept of Splashtop products performing as planned when customers need them to – especially when remote users are having issues. There is no time that is more desperate for your employees and other users than when they are remote and experiencing technological failures. That’s when you need a remote access and support solution that just works. No excuses.

