The Future of Headless Computing: Splashtop Remote Access

As technology advances, so do the methods by which we work. One of the most significant changes in recent years has been the rise of headless computers, which are operated over remote network connections as opposed to a traditional physical interface.

Remote access to headless computers can be cost-effective and efficient, and Splashtop is leading the way in providing powerful remote access solutions for this type of computing – especially for media and entertainment professionals.

In this blog, we’ll go over why headless computers are becoming more popular and its benefits. We’ll also cover why businesses are switching to Splashtop to enable remote access to headless machines, and which solution is ideal for you.

What are Headless Computers?

Headless computers are computer systems or devices that operate without a monitor, keyboard, or mouse. They are typically controlled over a network connection and are commonly used in server environments to reduce operating costs.

Growing Popularity of Headless Computers

In recent years, headless computers have become more popular in the media and entertainment industry due to their ability to provide high-performance computing power while reducing physical space requirements.

These industries require significant processing power for activities such as rendering 3D graphics and editing video, and headless computers allow for this power to be accessed remotely, making it more cost-effective and efficient.

Additionally, with the rise of remote work, headless computers have become a popular solution for professionals who need access to powerful computing resources, but may not have the physical space to accommodate a full workstation. By providing remote access to headless computers, organizations can save money on physical space and hardware while increasing productivity and efficiency.

The Benefits of Headless Computing

Headless computing provides several benefits for the media and entertainment industry, including:

Cost savings: Headless computers are less expensive than traditional workstations, and remote access to these computers reduces the need for physical hardware, saving money on maintenance, upgrades, and space requirements. Increased computing power: Headless computers can be configured with high-performance processors, memory, and graphics cards, providing the computing power required for activities such as 3D modeling, video editing, and rendering. Remote accessibility: Headless computers can be accessed remotely, allowing users to work from anywhere, on any device, without being tied to a physical workstation. Collaboration: Headless computing makes it easier for teams to collaborate on projects, as multiple users can access the same computer remotely and work on the same project simultaneously. Enhanced security: Headless computers can be secured more easily than traditional workstations, as sensitive data can be stored on a remote server and accessed only by authorized users, reducing the risk of data breaches and theft.

The Benefits of Splashtop for Headless Computing

Splashtop is revolutionizing headless computing by providing powerful and efficient remote access solutions. Splashtop's solutions allow users to remotely access headless computers from any device with an internet connection, providing flexibility and accessibility.

With Splashtop, users can remotely control and manage their headless computers, using all of the computing power they need without the physical space requirements of a traditional workstation.

Splashtop provides several features that make remote access to headless computers more powerful and efficient. These include:

Broad Device Support: Users can remote into Mac, Windows, and Linux computers from any Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device, improving accessibility and enabling BYOD (bring your own device).

Multi-Monitor Support : Splashtop allows users to display multiple monitors on their local computer while accessing a headless computer, increasing the workspace and productivity.

4K Streaming : Splashtop offers 4K streaming up to 60fps, providing high-quality video and image display.

USB Device Redirection : Splashtop allows users to redirect USB devices from their local computer to the remote headless computer, enabling them to use locally connected devices, such 3D mouse support for more efficient work with 3D modeling software

High-Fidelity Audio : Splashtop supports ultra-high audio bit rates, allowing for detailed sound editing, AV sync, and post-production.

Remote Stylus : Splashtop provides remote access to the pressure, orientation, tilt, size, and other features of stylus devices and pens, enhancing workflow for digital artists and designers.

Mic Passthrough : Splashtop allows users to connect their local microphone to the remote computer and access recording software, meeting software, dictation software, and more in real time.

Granular Controls: Splashtop provides granular controls to IT administrators, enabling them to manage remote access to headless computers for their employees.

Case Study: Improving Efficiency with Splashtop & Headless Computers

Platinum Tank Group, a company specializing in design and manufacturing, faced challenges when its 3D CAD designers had to work remotely due to the pandemic.

The company needed a solution that would allow designers to work seamlessly in-office and at home without needing extra space. They tried various remote access tools but none were effective until they discovered Splashtop Enterprise, which provided them with automatic device redirection and multi-monitor support.

With Splashtop, Platinum was able to expand its design team without expanding office space. The designers used mini-computers to remotely access their office workstations from anywhere. Splashtop's customer support, multimonitor support feature, and 3D device redirection helped the designers collaborate efficiently.

Additionally, Splashtop's multi-factor authentication allowed Platinum to get back on track after a cyber attack. Read the full case study to see all the reasons why Splashtop remote access for headless computers was a win for Platinum.

Splashtop Remote Access Solutions for Headless Computing

Splashtop offers two remote access solutions for headless computing: Splashtop Business Access and Splashtop Enterprise. Both solutions enable users to remotely access headless computers from any device with an internet connection.

Splashtop Business Access

Splashtop Business Access is designed for small to medium-sized businesses and provides users with a secure, high-performance remote access solution. This solution allows users to access their headless computers from any device with an internet connection, including computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also supports multi-monitor setups, remote printing, file transfer, and more.

Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Enterprise is designed for larger organizations and provides secure and scalable remote access solutions. This solution includes advanced features such as SSO /SAML integration, USB device and stylus redirection, microphone passthrough, high-fidelity audio, and scheduled access​.

Splashtop Enterprise also comes with IT support capabilities including service desk, endpoint monitoring & management, and advanced add-ons​.

With Splashtop Enterprise, IT teams can easily manage remote access for their organization, which can save time and resources.

Conclusion – Headless Computing is the Future of Work

Headless computing is an increasingly popular solution for organizations seeking cost-effective and efficient computing power, especially for media and entertainment professionals.

Remote access to headless computers provided by Splashtop is a leading solution, offering users powerful and flexible remote access from any device.

Splashtop's features, such as multi-monitor support, 4K streaming, USB device redirection, high-fidelity audio, remote stylus, mic passthrough, and granular controls, provide an unparalleled remote access experience for headless computing.

Overall, the future of headless computing looks bright, and Splashtop is leading the way in providing efficient, secure, and powerful remote access solutions. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, Splashtop has a solution that can meet your needs.

