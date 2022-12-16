Platinum Tank Group Scales Design Team and Bounces Back After Cyber Attack

Platinum Tank Group (Platinum) specializes in the design and manufacturing of aluminum tank trailers for aircraft refuellers. Based in Chambly, Quebec, they manufacture more than 1,200 units per year. The company relies on its design team to develop innovative new aluminum tank trailers using computer-aided design (CAD).

When the pandemic struck, Platinum’s designers all moved to remote work. As Platinum started planning for a return to the office, they realized there wasn’t enough space to accommodate their growing design department.

Dominic Benoit, Platinum’s Application Specialist, was asked to develop a new flexible work strategy for the department. Whether designers were at home or in the office, they’d need to have one standard way to do all their CAD design work. “We wanted them to remotely access their workstation no matter where they were, only the monitor they used would be different,” said Dominic.

Remote work required access to their in-office workstations and device redirection for a special 3D CAD mouse to work in Solid Edge (CAD software). “Device redirection to 3D CAD mice is critical for our designers as they create models for production,” said Dominic.

Platinum tried multiple solutions, including Chrome Remote Desktop, traditional RDP, and Microsoft Remote Desktop. Unfortunately, none of them fit the bill. “We could have combined all of these solutions, but that still wouldn’t deliver all the functionality our designers needed,” said Dominic.

Dominic was asked to seek a new remote access tool—one that could provide two core capabilities:

Automatic device redirection: for the 3D CAD mouse for designers' use. Multi-monitor support: for access to the same CAD workstation from different devices.

“If these two features aren’t available for our designers working remotely, they have to completely relearn how to work with the CAD application.”