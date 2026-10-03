IT teams need a fast, reliable way to keep every device across their organization up to date. Many turn to patch management software, which can automatically detect, test, schedule, deploy, and verify patches across endpoints.
Budgets still matter, so free patch management software often looks like a practical starting point. Teams might begin with a free trial, a free tier with limited capabilities, or an open-source tool. Some free options work well for a while, but each comes with trade-offs in coverage, support, and the time it takes to run. As endpoint fleets grow and more third-party applications need regular updates, those trade-offs become harder to absorb.
This guide explains what “free” usually means in patch management, what any patch management solution should include, where free tools tend to fall short, and how to get automated patch management without stretching your budget.
What does “free patch management software” usually mean?
“Free” can mean several different things in patch management, and each form comes with its own limitations and requirements. Knowing which type you’re looking at makes it easier to judge whether it fits your organization.
Free patch management options include:
Free trials: These provide temporary, often full-featured access to a paid product. They’re useful for evaluation, but they end after a set period and are designed to lead to a paid plan.
Free tiers: Some vendors offer ongoing free access with limits on endpoints, features, or support. These can cover small environments, but the limits may become a constraint as needs grow.
Open-source patching tools: These are free to download but typically require your team to handle setup, hosting, configuration, and maintenance, making them more technically demanding.
Built-in OS patching utilities: Many operating systems include native update tools. These usually focus on a single platform and often provide limited or no coverage for third-party applications.
Bundled patching capabilities: Some broader IT management platforms include patching as one feature among many. In this case, patching is only free if your organization already pays for the larger platform.
Why IT teams look for free patch management software
Keeping endpoints and applications patched is vital for both cybersecurity and IT compliance, and patch management software helps automate that work. When budgets are tight, free patch management software can look like a way to get those benefits without adding another software cost.
IT teams that start with a free option are usually hoping to:
Reduce manual patching work.
Gain visibility into which endpoints are missing updates.
Keep operating systems and third-party applications up to date.
Reduce exposure to known vulnerabilities.
Replace inconsistent, user-driven update processes.
The catch is that these outcomes come from good patch management, not the price tag. A free tool may deliver some of them, but trade-offs in coverage, support, and upkeep can erode the savings over time. To see whether an option can deliver on these goals, compare it against what a complete patch management solution should include.
What an ideal patch management solution should include
Whether a tool is free or paid, evaluate it against the same core capabilities. These are the key features IT teams should make sure their patch management software includes.
1. Endpoint and OS coverage
A business’s patching needs vary depending on its environment and the devices it uses. A team that relies solely on Windows will have different needs than one that uses macOS devices, mixed environments, or distributed teams. A good patch management solution should work across the operating systems and devices your organization actually uses.
2. Third-party application patching
Updating operating systems is only one part of any organization’s patching requirements. Popular third-party applications, such as browsers, communication apps, and collaboration tools, also need to be kept up to date. These apps are common targets for cyberattacks and can give attackers a point of entry if left unpatched, so a good patching solution should cover both operating systems and third-party applications.
3. Automation and scheduling
The goal of patch management is to reduce repetitive manual work. Proper automation and scheduling make this possible by automatically detecting new patches, identifying devices that need them, scheduling updates for a convenient time, and rolling them out across endpoints.
IT teams should look for a patching solution with policy-based automation, maintenance windows, and restart controls, so updates happen automatically with minimal disruption to users.
4. Patch visibility and reporting
If IT teams can’t tell which patches succeeded or failed, they risk leaving endpoints exposed. Good visibility is essential for confirming patch coverage and complete deployments, so teams should look for solutions that show patch status across every endpoint.
A good patch management solution should also provide reports and logs that document each update. This evidence helps teams demonstrate their security posture, support audit readiness, and back up compliance efforts.
5. CVE prioritization
Not all patches are equally urgent. IT teams need to identify which updates are most critical and which can wait, so they can prioritize properly. A good patch management platform should include CVE-based insights, such as severity and known exploitation status, so teams can deploy the most important patches first.
6. Remote remediation
If an endpoint is missing patches, IT teams should be able to address it quickly, no matter where the device is. With remote remediation, IT teams can resolve issues without waiting for users or relying on manual follow-ups, even when supporting remote devices.
7. Support and maintenance
Every patching tool needs someone to keep it running. Self-hosted and open-source options in particular may require your team to configure, maintain, troubleshoot, and update the patching software itself, which adds work to the patching process.
This doesn’t have to be a dealbreaker, but teams considering free options should assess operational ownership and decide whether the work the tool requires will outweigh the work it saves.
Common limitations of free patch management software
Free patch management software can be a reasonable fit for small organizations with simple patching needs. Still, many free options share common limitations that IT teams should weigh before committing.
Common limitations include:
Endpoint limits: Some free options cap the number of devices, which can make them difficult to scale as a fleet grows.
Feature limits: Capabilities such as reporting, automation, or third-party patching may be restricted or reserved for paid plans.
Limited support: Free options often rely on community forums or documentation for help, which can slow down troubleshooting when a deployment fails.
Manual maintenance: Open-source and self-hosted tools may require ongoing upkeep. If that work outweighs the time the tool saves, the free option can become a net loss.
Delayed patch deployment: Some tools rely on scheduled check-ins, so an available patch may sit waiting for the next update cycle while devices remain exposed.
Narrow third-party coverage: Built-in OS tools in particular may cover only operating system updates or a small app catalog, leaving commonly targeted applications unpatched.
Separate remediation tools: Teams may still need other tools for remote troubleshooting, scripting, or endpoint actions, which adds to tool sprawl.
When free patch management software starts to fall short
A free tool that works well early on may struggle to keep pace as environments, security requirements, and oversight needs grow. These signs suggest it’s time to consider a paid solution:
Your endpoint count is approaching or exceeding what your current tool can handle.
High-risk vulnerabilities need to be patched faster than your current update cycle allows.
Patch failures take too long to investigate and resolve.
Leadership, auditors, or compliance processes ask for patch status evidence you can’t easily produce.
Remote and hybrid devices need the same update policies as in-office devices.
IT spends too much time switching between patching, inventory, support, and remediation tools.
Maintaining the patching tool itself has started to compete with other IT priorities.
How Splashtop AEM helps IT teams automate patch management
When a free tool no longer covers what your team needs, the next step doesn’t have to strain your budget. Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) brings real-time patching, vulnerability insights, automation, and remote remediation into a single console.
Here’s how Splashtop AEM addresses the capabilities outlined above.
1. Real-time patching with staged rollouts
Splashtop AEM automates the patching process from detection through deployment. IT teams can deploy patches as soon as they’re available or schedule them within maintenance windows, with restart controls that minimize disruption for end users.
Policy-based update rings let teams roll out patches to a smaller group of devices first, so updates are tested before wider deployment. Version approvals give IT teams added control over what reaches each device.
2. OS and third-party application patching
Splashtop AEM provides real-time operating system patching for Windows and macOS, along with third-party patching for more than 100 applications. IT teams can manage OS and application updates from the same console, giving them broader patch coverage in a single workflow.
3. CVE-based vulnerability insights
Splashtop AEM shows CVE details, severity, and Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) status in one place. AI-driven risk signals and Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) scores help teams rank vulnerabilities by likelihood of exploitation, so the patches that matter most are deployed first.
4. Centralized visibility and reporting
Splashtop AEM tracks hardware and software inventory, patch status, CVEs, and device health from a single dashboard. Detailed logs and reports help IT teams investigate failed updates, keep leadership informed, and support audit readiness with clear evidence of patch status.
5. Policy-based automation and remote remediation
Endpoint policies let IT teams standardize patching across devices and environments, while Scripts and Tasks, including background script execution, automate routine maintenance at scale. Proactive alerts and automated remediation help teams resolve common issues quickly.
When a device needs hands-on attention, Splashtop AEM includes remote control for managed Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, so technicians can troubleshoot and fix problems with or without an end user present.
6. A practical alternative to manual patching and heavy RMM complexity
Splashtop AEM combines patching, visibility, automation, and remote access in one platform, so IT teams can manage patching and remediation without stitching together separate tools. Per-endpoint pricing keeps costs predictable as the number of managed devices grows. If you’re weighing paid options, see our guide to affordable patch management software for small IT teams.
Try Splashtop AEM free
Free patch management software can be a useful starting point, but many teams outgrow it as their environments, security requirements, and reporting needs expand. At that stage, IT teams need consistent visibility, automation, and control across every endpoint, wherever it’s located.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can patch high-risk vulnerabilities faster, keep remote and in-office devices on the same policies, and produce clear evidence of patch status, all from one console and at a cost that fits a tight budget.
See how Splashtop AEM fits your environment with a full-featured free trial.