Featured Review of the Week:

5 stars by Damostat

If you don't have this app, you're missing out. Ever wanted a portable windows 7 or mac machine on your iPad? Easy, get this app. Ever wanted to play top rated games without having to leave the comfort of your bed? Easy, get this app. How about a decent drawing app, something to sketch with on the go? GET THIS APP. I can't say it enough really.