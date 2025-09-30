Featured Review of the Week:
Here at Splashtop, we get comments from business, enterprise, and personal users every week that highlight many reasons why over 14 million users enjoy Splashtop high performance remote desktop and application access. It’s the perfect VDI / RDP alternative for speed, ease of use, versatility, and value.
5 stars by Damostat
In a word, AMAZING
If you don't have this app, you're missing out. Ever wanted a portable windows 7 or mac machine on your iPad? Easy, get this app. Ever wanted to play top rated games without having to leave the comfort of your bed? Easy, get this app. How about a decent drawing app, something to sketch with on the go? GET THIS APP. I can't say it enough really.
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