Enhance Distance Learning with Remote Computer Access

Educational institutions worldwide have shifted from in-class learning to online classrooms. K-12 schools, colleges, and universities like Laney College and Wayne State University have been leveraging Splashtop to enable their students, faculty, and IT admins to remotely access computers and mobile devices as needed.

With Splashtop, they've been able to:

Enable students to remotely access their on-campus lab computers which carry specific desktop applications. Read more about Splashtop for remote labs..

Give faculty members remote access to their workstations and the ability to remote into student devices to provide 1:1 guidance

Allow IT admins to remotely manage and update lab computers, as well as remotely support any student/faculty devices

Read more about how remote computer access with Splashtop can enhance your remote learning experience (PDF).

