How Splashtop Supports DORA, NIS2, ENS, TISN and CRA Compliance

As cyber threats evolve and intensify, governments and regulatory bodies around the world are implementing stricter standards to ensure digital resilience, especially within critical and high-risk industries.
From Europe’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) to Australia’s Trusted Information Sharing Network (TISN), the pressure is mounting on organizations to adopt secure-by-design technologies, improve visibility across their IT ecosystems, and harden their defenses against operational disruptions.
Whether you're a financial institution, a government agency, or a service provider supporting regulated entities, staying aligned with these frameworks is no longer optional; it’s a foundational requirement. That’s where trusted technology partners play a crucial role.
In this article, we’ll break down key cybersecurity regulations (DORA, TISN, ENS, NIS2, and the Cyber Resilience Act) and explore how Splashtop supports organizations in meeting their operational resilience, security, and compliance goals.
The Rising Tide of Cybersecurity Regulations
In recent years, several major cybersecurity regulations have been introduced across different regions. While each framework has its own scope and enforcement model, they all reflect a global push to improve digital resilience and reduce risks from cyber incidents, data breaches, and operational downtime.
DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act)
Introduced by the European Union, DORA focuses on ensuring the digital operational resilience of financial entities. It establishes strict guidelines for managing ICT risks, reporting incidents, testing systems, and monitoring third-party providers.
TISN (Trusted Information Sharing Network)
TISN is an Australian government initiative aimed at strengthening the security of critical infrastructure. It encourages public and private sector organizations to share threat intelligence and collaborate on improving cybersecurity readiness.
ENS (Esquema Nacional de Seguridad)
Spain's National Security Framework provides cybersecurity guidelines for public sector organizations. ENS outlines requirements around access controls, risk assessment, traceability, and secure configurations.
NIS2 (Directive on Security of Network and Information Systems)
NIS2 is an updated European directive that expands the scope of its predecessor, NIS1. It applies to more sectors and entities, requiring stronger security practices, better incident reporting, and closer oversight of supply chain risks.
Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)
The CRA is a proposed EU regulation focused on ensuring that hardware and software products are secure throughout their lifecycle. It emphasizes secure development practices, vulnerability management, and compliance labeling.
Core Themes Across Regulations
Despite differences in geography and enforcement, DORA, TISN, ENS, NIS2, and the Cyber Resilience Act all share several core principles. These common requirements reflect a broader shift toward proactive risk management, secure digital infrastructure, and resilient IT operations.
1. Secure remote access
Organizations must ensure that any form of remote connectivity, whether for employees, vendors, or support teams, is encrypted, authenticated, and restricted to authorized users only.
2. Incident detection and response
Regulations require organizations to detect cybersecurity threats quickly and respond effectively. This includes logging access, monitoring user behavior, and having clear response procedures in place.
3. Audit logging and traceability
Maintaining an auditable trail of access and activity is essential. Logs should be retained, tamper-proof, and accessible for internal review or external audits.
4. Third-party risk management
Entities are responsible not only for their own security but also for the security of their vendors and service providers. This includes assessing vendor risks and ensuring contractual obligations around cybersecurity.
5. Patch and vulnerability management
Outdated or unpatched systems are a major risk factor. Regulations emphasize the need for timely patching, vulnerability scans, and lifecycle management of all systems and software.
6. Encryption and data protection
Sensitive data must be encrypted in transit and at rest. Organizations are also expected to follow privacy laws, such as GDPR and CCPA, and prevent unauthorized data exposure.
How Splashtop Aligns with Key Regulatory Requirements
Splashtopis built on industry best practices and global compliance standards. With ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, Splashtop aligns closely with other frameworks like DORA, NIS2, ENS, and the Cyber Resilience Act. Below, we break down how Splashtop maps to the priorities of each regulation.
Supporting DORA Requirements
The Digital Operational Resilience Act requires financial entities to strengthen their digital infrastructure and minimize ICT risk. Splashtop supports this in several key ways:
Secure remote access with 256-bit AES encryption, TLS, and multi-factor authentication
Detailed session logging and device verification for traceability and accountability
Patch management and automated vulnerability scanning through Splashtop AEM
Separation of duties and role-based access control to limit exposure
ISO and SOC 2 compliance that covers major components of DORA’s risk management and reporting expectations
Enabling Threat Visibility in TISN
TISN focuses on collaboration and threat intelligence for critical infrastructure in Australia. Splashtop supports these goals by:
Providing real-time logging and monitoring of all remote sessions
Allowing IT teams to support remote devices securely and efficiently
Offering granular access controls that minimize unnecessary exposure
Supporting auditability and transparency across hybrid environments
Meeting ENS Controls
Spain’s ENS framework outlines requirements for public sector IT security. Splashtop aligns with ENS through:
Strong authentication mechanisms, including MFA and SSO integrations
Full traceability via detailed activity logging and session recordings
Encrypted communications to meet confidentiality and integrity standards
Customizable access controls to support the principle of least privilege
NIS2 Preparedness with Splashtop
NIS2 expands cybersecurity obligations across Europe. Splashtop helps regulated entities comply by:
Supporting business continuity through always-available remote access
Enabling endpoint visibility and control for remote devices
Providing secure third-party access for IT service providers
Aligning with supply chain security requirements through its zero-trust design and certification footprint
Aligning with Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) Principles
The CRA emphasizes secure product design and post-market responsibility. Splashtop’s secure architecture and centralized management features support these priorities:
Secure-by-design approach with enforced encryption, role-based permissions, and device authentication
Vulnerability management through Splashtop AEM for proactive remediation
Centralized deployment and policy enforcement for consistent protection
Frequent product updates to address newly discovered threats
Together, these capabilities position Splashtop as a reliable, security-conscious solution for organizations operating in regulated industries.
Backed by Global Security Standards
Splashtop’s alignment with global compliance standards is a cornerstone of its security-first approach. While regulatory requirements vary across regions, certifications like ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 serve as foundational benchmarks that demonstrate Splashtop’s commitment to data protection, operational integrity, and continuous risk management.
ISO/IEC 27001 Certified
Splashtop maintains an ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the international standard for information security management systems. This ensures that Splashtop follows structured, regularly audited processes for managing risks, securing information assets, and protecting customer data.
SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant
The SOC 2 Type 2 report verifies that Splashtop meets strict criteria across security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This third-party audit confirms that Splashtop’s internal controls operate effectively over time.
Support for GDPR and CCPA
Splashtop complies with key privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). This ensures user data is handled with transparency, accountability, and strong privacy protections.
HIPAA and FERPA Readiness
Splashtop is utilized in healthcare and educational environments, where data security is paramount. Its architecture supports compliance with HIPAA for healthcare organizations and FERPA for institutions handling student data.
FIPS-Compliant Encryption
For public sector and government use cases, Splashtop supports FIPS 140-2 compliant encryption modules. This ensures cryptographic standards meet U.S. federal security guidelines.
Why Splashtop Is a Trusted Partner for Regulated Organizations
Organizations in finance, government, education, and critical infrastructure need more than just remote access. They need solutions that are secure, compliant, and built for control. Splashtop is trusted by thousands of businesses around the world for this reason. Splashtop provides a powerful blend of security, visibility, and flexibility that helps teams meet their compliance obligations while staying productive.
1. Flexible deployment options
Splashtop offers both cloud-based and on-premises deployments. This is especially valuable for organizations with strict data residency or internal compliance requirements.
2. Centralized management and granular access controls
IT administrators can manage users, devices, permissions, and policies from a single dashboard. Granular access control ensures the right people have access to the right systems.
3. Session logging and monitoring
Every remote session can be logged, recorded, and monitored in real time. This allows for full traceability and supports auditing needs under DORA, ENS, and NIS2.
4. Secure remote support for any device
With support for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks, Splashtop enables IT teams to support a diverse workforce without compromising on security.
5. Real-time patching and endpoint automation
Splashtop AEM helps organizations maintain security posture by automating patch deployment, vulnerability scanning, and inventory tracking.
6. Enterprise-grade encryption and authentication
Splashtop uses 256-bit AES encryption and TLS to secure sessions. Multi-factor authentication and device verification add further protection.
Splashtop helps organizations meet various compliance requirements, enhance operational efficiency, and mitigate security risks across remote work environments.
Get Started with Splashtop Today
Whether you're preparing for DORA, navigating NIS2 requirements, or tightening internal controls in response to the Cyber Resilience Act, having the right tools in place is critical. Splashtop gives your team secure, high-performance access and support tools that align with the core expectations of today's global regulations.
Our ISO and SOC 2 certifications, combined with enterprise-grade security features and endpoint automation capabilities, make Splashtop a smart choice for organizations that need to demonstrate resilience, transparency, and control.
Explore Splashtop's solutions, request a personalized demo, or start a free trial to see how we can help your organization meet compliance expectations while enabling seamless productivity.