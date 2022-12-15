Cyber-Attacks Infographic: What You Should Know and Tips for Prevention

Cyber-attacks are growing at an exponential rate. From phishing scams to ransomware attacks, hackers are ramping up their efforts. When your company is attacked, it hurts your brand and erodes the trust of your customers, employees and even your board. You must assess your risk on a regular basis.

In a recent conversation with Splashtop’s Sr. Director of Security and Compliance Jerry Hsieh, we discussed Security, Ransomware and What Teams Should Be Thinking About.

To help you stay up-to-date on the latest stats and prevention methods, we have created an infographic on what you should know about cyber-attacks and tips on how to prevent them.



As Jerry says, cybersecurity is never done. Stay vigilant.