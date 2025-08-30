Sign Up to Receive Splashtop Blog Updates in your Inbox

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Splashtop Team
1 min read
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Splashtop is excited to announce the new Splashtop blog subscription service. You can subscribe to receive all new Splashtop blog posts in your email inbox when they're published!

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Our team will be discontinuing the use of FeedBurner for email updates. If you're currently subscribed, we will help handle migrating your subscription over to our own email server and you will soon receive Splashtop Blog emails from email@splashtop.com.

We appreciate all the love and support for the Splashtop blog and we look forward to continue posting great content around remote access and support.

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