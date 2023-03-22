Best Remote Access and Screen Sharing Apps for iPad at School

With Apple’s new cheap iPad for students, here are the best remote access and screen sharing apps for educational use.

iPads can be great tools for teachers and students in the classroom. They run fast, have many capabilities, and are easy for both teacher and students to use.

And just this week, Apple announced a new, cheap iPad with Apple Pencil support. This low-priced iPad is primarily targeted at students and can be a great addition to the classroom. Devices such as iPads have been shown to help improve class engagement and facilitate learning when used properly.

While iPads being used by students and teachers in the classroom can be great, it’s also important to have the right applications in place to maximize learning and engagement.

Splashtop’s remote access and screen sharing iPad solutions are perfect for teachers and students. With Splashtop, you’ll be able to share iPad screens to the class computer (and vice versa), use an iPad to control the lesson, and even let a student control the lesson from their own iPad!

In addition to supplying the best remote access and screen sharing solutions for over 10 years, Splashtop’s award-winning products are offered at a fraction of the cost of other similar products. This is why Splashtop is already used in hundreds of educational institutions around the country.

Here are the best Splashtop solutions for screen sharing iPads & remote access in the classroom:

Mirroring360 Broadcast and share your iPad screen to other devices. View the shared screens of other devices on your iPad. Great for collaboration and delivering presentations! Students won’t need to stare at a screen that could be far away, they just need their iPad to see everything.

Splashtop Classroom Teachers can share their computer screens to their student’s iPads. Teachers can then let a student take control of the lesson, and even annotate over it, all from their own iPad. Teachers can also use their iPad to control the computer, freeing them from sitting behind the desk and enabling more engagement.



Each of these solutions offer great benefits and have been proven to increase engagement in the classroom. In fact, you can read our case studies on the successes that many school districts and educational institutions have experienced thanks to Splashtop.

Here’s everything you need to know about each of these two solutions. Get started today with a free trial.

Mirroring360

The best screen sharing app for iPad. Wirelessly mirror your iPad (or any other Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Chromebook) screen to your Mac or Windows computer without the need for wires or cables. Record your shared screen and save for later. Use Mirroring360 Pro to share your Mac or Windows computer screen to up to 40 iPads at once. Great for sharing lessons with students with special needs! Learn more.

Splashtop Classroom

The best collaboration tool for iPad. Share your desktop and applications with your student’s iPads (and other devices). Students can connect with a simple QR code. Once connected, students can view, take control, and annotate over lesson content from their own iPads for the rest of the class to see. Turn any iPad into an interactive whiteboard with Splashtop Classroom. Learn more.

One Last Thing

As you may have noticed, Splashtop’s products aren’t just for iPad. Mirroring360 and Splashtop Classroom are compatible with most Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. This makes Splashtop perfect for bring your own device (BYOD) initiatives.