Americans reported $20.9 billion in losses to internet crime in 2025, up 26% from the year before, according to the FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Report. It was also the first year the report gave artificial intelligence its own section.
The Thomson Reuters Institute's Deception in the AI Age 2026 report helps explain why the numbers keep climbing. Built on interviews with 13 US fraud investigators, financial crime analysts, former federal agents, and technology founders, the report argues that AI has turned scams from slow, hands-on work into automated, high-volume operations. It also warns that defenses designed for human-run scams are falling behind.
Below, we break down four of the report's findings, what each one means for businesses and individuals, and where protection on the computer itself fits in.
What the Deception in the AI Age report found
1. Scams succeed because the victim says yes
The report draws a clear line between fraud and scams. Fraud is unauthorized activity, such as a criminal using stolen credentials to move money. In a scam, the victim is persuaded to take the action themselves, so the payment, login, or download looks legitimate. Every check passes because the right person is doing it.
That makes scams hard to catch with security that only confirms identity. It also makes them expensive: cyber-enabled fraud and scams accounted for 85% of the losses reported to the FBI in 2025. Protection has to step in at the moment someone is about to act on a lie, before the action is complete.
2. AI has turned scams into an assembly line
According to the report, AI lets criminals test thousands of social engineering variations at once, keep the ones that work, and drop the ones that don't. Polished phishing messages, cloned voices, and fake documents now take little skill to produce. The report also describes organized scam compounds, often staffed by trafficked workers, that run these operations at industrial scale.
The FBI's data shows the early effect. IC3 received 22,364 complaints referencing AI in 2025, tied to about $893 million in reported losses.
For anyone trying to spot a scam, the familiar warning signs are fading. Typos, awkward phrasing, and a voice that sounds slightly off are no longer reliable tells. Awareness training still matters, but it can no longer be the only thing between a convincing message and a costly mistake.
3. Agentic AI could remove the human scammer
The report's most forward-looking warning is about agentic AI: autonomous systems that can contact a victim, adapt to their responses, and carry a scam through from start to finish without a human operator. The Thomson Reuters Institute expects this shift soon and says financial institutions have roughly 12 months to prepare.
When each scam attempt costs almost nothing to run, volume goes up, and the same people get targeted more often. Defenses that depend on someone noticing a problem need automated backup that works around the clock.
4. By the time money moves, the scam has already happened
Banks see the transaction. They rarely see the weeks of contact that led to it. As Trace Fooshee of Datos Insights put it in the report, the financial institution "only sees the last few feet" of a scam. First contact and grooming happen on social media, messaging apps, and phone calls.
The best chances to stop a scam come earlier, before anyone authorizes a payment. For many scams, one of those earlier moments happens on the victim's own computer.
How scams reach the victim's computer
The report focuses on the payment, but many scams need a step that happens on the victim's own computer first. Three routes show up again and again:
Fake websites and login pages. A phishing link leads to a convincing copy of a bank, email, or software login page that captures passwords or payment details. Phishing and spoofing were the most reported crime type to IC3 in 2025.
Malicious files and fake downloads. An email attachment, fake invoice, or fake software update installs malware that steals data or gives attackers a foothold on the computer.
Fake support warnings. A pop-up or unexpected call claims the computer has a problem and pushes the victim to call a fake help line, where they are asked to pay for a fix or give the caller control of the computer. The FTC's guidance on tech support scams notes that real security warnings never ask you to call a phone number. Tech and customer support scams accounted for $2.13 billion in reported losses in 2025, according to IC3.
In each case, the victim takes the step themselves by clicking the link, opening the file, or making the call. That is why these moments need to be interrupted on the computer, long before anything reaches the bank.
What scam prevention has to look like now
The report's message for defenders is that prevention has to move earlier in the scam. For businesses and households alike, that comes down to four habits:
Build in a pause. The report's simplest defense is waiting before acting, even for a few minutes. The FBI gives the same advice, urging people to "Take a Beat" before sending money or personal information.
Verify through a separate channel. Confirm any payment request, account change, or support call by contacting the person or company through a phone number or address you already trust.
Protect the computer as well as the account. Block scam sites and unauthorized remote access tools before they load or install, so a convincing lure has fewer places to land.
Make it easy to speak up. Employees and family members should know exactly who to tell when something feels off, without fear of blame.
For a full set of controls, see our anti-scam guide for IT teams.
How Splashtop Shield helps stop scams on Windows and Mac
Splashtop Shield is endpoint protection for Windows and Mac computers that adds anti-scam and remote access takeover protection on top of standard antivirus. It is built for moments when a scam reaches the computer, such as clicking a fake site or responding to a request to install remote access software.
In independent testing by West Coast Labs in April 2026, Splashtop Shield achieved a 100% protection rate against tested threats. In November 2026, Splashtop joined the Microsoft Virus Initiative with Splashtop Shield. The initiative is Microsoft's program for security vendors whose products are certified by approved independent test labs and meet Microsoft's requirements for reliable integration with Windows.
Here's a look at how Splashtop Shield helps stop scams:
1. Blocks scam and phishing sites
Splashtop Shield blocks unsafe and known phishing sites and uses AI-assisted detection to catch new and emerging scams. When an AI-written message leads someone to a convincing fake login page, Splashtop Shield can block the page before they enter anything.
2. Stops malicious files
Splashtop Shield includes real-time anti-malware protection and on-access scanning designed to stop malicious files and unsafe applications before they run. If a fake invoice or fake software update makes it onto the computer, Splashtop Shield can stop it before it does damage.
3. Stops remote access takeover
Splashtop Shield detects and blocks attempts to install the remote access tools scammers rely on, and sends an alert when it does. That covers the exact moment a fake support agent asks for access, even if the person on the call has already been convinced.
Protection for work and home
Splashtop Shield for Business is available as an add-on to any active Splashtop business product subscription, including Splashtop Remote Access, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop Enterprise, and Splashtop AEM. Alerts appear alongside the endpoint data IT teams already check, and IT can jump from an alert straight into a remote session to investigate.
Splashtop Shield for Home and Family protects personal computers, with plans for 2, 5, or 10 computers. Family plans add alerts to a trusted family member and Remote Help for hands-on support when someone needs it.
Protect the computers scammers reach first
The Deception in the AI Age report makes a strong case that scams will keep getting faster, cheaper, and more convincing. When the victim's own approval is the attack, protection has to act before that approval turns into a loss.
For businesses, Splashtop Shield for Business is available as an add-on to Splashtop business products. Add Splashtop Shield to your subscription to protect your team's Windows and Mac endpoints.
For personal and family computers, start a 7-day free trial of Splashtop Shield for Home and Family.